Sunday, July 9, 2023
Soccer Sports

US beats Canada 3-2 in shootout to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal

Matt Turner stopped two penalty kicks to help the Americans reach their 12th straight Gold Cup semifinals since being eliminated in the 2000 quarterfinals.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada in a penalty shootout Sunday night in Cincinnati.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

CINCINNATI — Matt Turner stopped two penalty kicks, and the United States beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw Sunday night for a berth in a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Panama.

In a game that was scoreless until the 88th minute, the U.S. tied the score when Canada’s Scott Kennedy had an own goal in the 115th minute, six minutes after Jacob Shaffelburg put Canada ahead. Brandon Vázquez gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead but Steven Vitória made it 1-1 in the third minute of stoppage time with a penalty kick after a hand ball on Miles Robinson.

Turner stopped Vitória’s opening penalty kick with his right hand, Vázquez skied his attempt over the crossbar and Turner dived left to bat away Liam Fraser’s attempt.

Cade Cowell, Gianluca Busio and Jesús Ferreira all converted for the U.S. while Kamal Miller and Jacen Russell-Rowe made shots for Canada. Charles-Andreas Brym put Canada’s final attempt off the crossbar.

The winner of the U.S.-Panama game on Wednesday at San Diego advances to the championship match on July 16 against Mexico or Jamaica at Inglewood, California.

The U.S. has reached 12 straight Gold Cup semifinals since the Americans were eliminated in a 2000 quarterfinals with a penalty-kicks loss to Colombia, an invited guest. Going to a shootout for the first time since losing to Panama in the 2015 Gold Cup third-place game, the Americans improved to 5-4 in games decided by penalty kicks, including 5-2 in competitive matches.

Vázquez had put the U.S. ahead with a header from DeJuan Jones’ looping cross. In his home stadium where he plays for Cincinnati, Vázquez scored his fourth international goal and third goal of the tournament. He had entered in the 73rd minute. 

Vitória tied the score with his fifth international goal. Robinson was called for the penalty by Mexican referee Marco Ortíz after a video review of a ball bouncing off the defender’s arm while Robinson was challenging Rowe. Ortíz declined to award a penalty after a video review of a ball off Robinson’s arm in first-half stoppage time,

Shaffelburg gave Canada the lead when he picked up a loose ball near midfield and dribbled past Ferreira. From just inside the penalty area, Shaffelburg sent a shot that deflected off a calf of defender Matt Miazga for his first international goal.

Turner lofted the ball from midfield into the penalty area. Miazga centered a header to Jordan Morris, who headed the ball in front. Dayne St. Clair made a leg save on Busio, but the shot deflected off defender Kennedy and in for an own goal.

In the opening game, Jamaica beat Guatemala 1-0 on a 51st-minute goal by Amari’i Bell. The defender scored from a Demarai Gray pass with a right-foot shot from 8 yards for his first international goal. Jamaica will play Mexico at Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The Latest
A woman was shot dead April 27, 2022, in Belmont Cragin.
Crime
Blue Island man charged in killing of 10-year-old girl in Rockford
The girl was reported missing about noon Saturday. Officers found her about 30 minutes later. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
070923_Sky_vs_Dream_Randy_Belice_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky falter in fourth quarter, drop second straight to Dream
Kahleah Copper finished one point shy of her career high after being held scoreless in the final 10 minutes.
By Annie Costabile
 
Andre Smith (right), the CEO of Chicago Against Violence, puts up a poster with a sketch of the man alleged to have recently assaulted a 4-year-old at Rainbow Beach, Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Crime
Local activists join forces to identify man accused of Rainbow Beach assault on 4-year-old: ‘Something out of a horror movie’
Community activists demanded the city install cameras at its beach facilities and offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest.
By Violet Miller
 
Screenshot_2023_07_09_at_9.30.53_PM.png
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Emre Vatansever still working to define Sky culture under his direction
Vatansever’s way of going about getting the most out of his players differs significantly from that of former coach/general manager James Wade.
By Annie Costabile
 
Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs follows through on his fifth inning home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 9, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Cubs
Cubs win series vs. Yankees, carry momentum into All-Star break
Notes: The Cubs selected infielder Matt Shaw No. 13 overall in the MLB Draft.
By Maddie Lee
 