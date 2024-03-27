What happens when new Sox voice John Schriffen meets former Sox voice Jason Benetti?

The biggest storyline of the White Sox’ season opener Thursday against the Tigers has nothing to do with the teams. Fans in attendance and those watching on TV might not even be able to see it play out.

Somewhere in Guaranteed Rate Field — maybe the Bard’s Room, a media-level hallway or on the field — new Sox TV voice John Schriffen will cross paths with former Sox TV voice Jason Benetti.

And it could be awkward.

Benetti is the Tigers’ TV voice after he was, for all intents and purposes, pushed out of the Sox’ booth (he left with a year remaining on his deal). Benetti was popular with fans, but the Sox didn’t like him missing their games for national broadcasts and they grew tired of his irreverent style. It led to a bitter parting.

When a popular broadcaster is replaced, it’s usually because he retired or died. On Thursday, that popular broadcaster will be working in the same ballpark as his replacement. Schriffen now has what was Benetti’s dream job as a Sox fan growing up in Homewood. Benetti now has “a” job with the Tigers.

Analyst Steve Stone, the one link between the two, doesn’t foresee an issue.

“I don’t think it will be awkward at all,” said Stone, who’s beginning his 17th season with the Sox. “A lot of people realize that, for whatever reason, Jason decided that he would seek employment elsewhere, and [chairman Jerry Reinsdorf] let him out of his contact. I’m sure they’re going to love him in Detroit. I don’t think tomorrow will be awkward in the least.”

Adding to the intrigue is that Schriffen and Benetti have never met.

“If I see Jason, I’ll definitely say hello,” Schriffen said. “What’s cool about being in this club as a broadcaster for a team is that there is a cool relationship that every team broadcaster has with each other because we do rely on each other throughout the season.”

Indeed, the Sox and Tigers will meet 13 times this season, so Schriffen and Benetti will have plenty of chances to get acquainted. More important for Schriffen is getting acquainted with Sox fans. From their reaction in spring training, he’s off to a good start.

“My favorite part about being in spring training was walking around Camelback Ranch and fans would come up to me and say, ‘Congratulations. We love having you here. We love your energy. We love your passion,” Schriffen said.

“And then I would ask them questions about themselves, fans who tell me that they’ve been White Sox fans since the ’60s. One guy told me he hasn’t missed an Opening Day game in over 30 years. Getting to learn what makes them such a unique fan base and learning their passion has been super cool.”

Schriffen also met a childhood idol, Dave Sims, a longtime sportscaster who’s entering his 18th season as the Mariners’ TV voice. Growing up in New York, Schriffen watched Sims as a sports anchor for WCBS. Sims called when he heard Schriffen got the Sox job.

“[I called] because he’s a young Black man getting a job where Black guys generally don’t roam,” Sims said. “Just interacting with him and reading all the kudos from people who he has worked with and for, I think it’s a great hire. He’s going to become a guy that young Black kids, biracial kids are going to look up to and say, ‘I can do this.’ ”

“We’ve talked a lot,” said Schriffen, who gave an appreciative Sims-esque “Hey now!” after a Sox spring home run. “I’ll call him or text him if I have a question. He’s been a huge resource for me. And then getting the chance to meet him in person in the ballpark, he’s everything you thought he would be and then some.”

Schriffen’s biggest resource has been Stone, who has introduced his new partner to everyone in the organization. Schriffen said calling six spring-training games together was a huge help. After deferring to Stone a lot in the first two broadcasts, Schriffen sounded more at ease in the rest.

“Steve has made me feel super comfortable,” Schriffen said. “We’ve been in a really good groove, and I think each game it’s getting better. Steve gave me a tip to get my own headset that I’ve had since the third game. Everything has been crisper, I hear myself better and things have been feeling better.”

And being the Sox’ TV voice is starting to feel real.

“It hasn’t completely hit me yet,” Schriffen said. “I think once you see the bunting on the field, the excitement in the ballpark, getting up into the booth, that’s when it will really start to sink in.”