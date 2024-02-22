New White Sox TV voice John Schriffen is ready for inevitable scrutiny

The White Sox have 70 players in spring training, but none of them will be as scrutinized by fans as new TV voice John Schriffen.

He’s ready for it.

“Nothing comes easy,” Schriffen said. “Chicago is a hard-working town where people have to earn everything they get. And that’s how I grew up. Both my parents were teachers, working-class family. Everything I’ve gotten in my life I’ve had to earn the hard way. I don’t want it to be any different here.”

Schriffen, 39, will make his debut Friday, when he’ll call the Sox’ spring-training opener against the Cubs in Mesa, Arizona, on NBC Sports Chicago. He also will call the Sox’ spring home opener against the Mariners on Saturday in Glendale. NBCSCH will air six Sox exhibition games in all.

Schriffen still has college basketball games to call for ESPN, including Thursday and Saturday in nearby Tempe, home of Arizona State. But he won’t call any conference tournament games because they conflict with Sox spring-training games.

“These games are my priority,” Schriffen said.

That must be music to chairman Jerry Reinsdorf’s ears.

Former Sox TV voice Jason Benetti, who left the team for the Tigers’ booth with a year remaining on his contract, missed too many games for Reinsdorf’s taste because of national commitments. His irreverent style also grated on Reinsdorf, who prefers a more by-the-book call.

Schriffen’s news background likely appealed to Reinsdorf. Before shifting to sports in 2015, Schriffen appeared on local newscasts, then ABC News, where he reported for “Good Morning America” and “Nightline.” He recalled arriving on scenes with no clue of what happened and limited time to provide a report. He learned what he called the Edward R. Murrow principle of not making yourself the story.

“My news background gave me a good sense of journalistic integrity, what it takes to be a true journalist,” Schriffen said. “How I transfer that to my sports broadcasts is, it’s not about me. It’s about this team; it’s about the fans. My job is to compile all the facts, what’s important, figure out our plan for the broadcast, then [make] the fans feel like they’re part of the ballpark even though they’re not here.”

That isn’t to say Schriffen’s broadcasts will sound like a newscast. On his basketball calls, he can sound as excited as anyone. But it will take time for him to get comfortable calling the action and working with longtime analyst Steve Stone. Schriffen is putting in the work, arriving at camp Monday to get the lay of the land and spend time with his partner.

“Whenever Steve is here, I’m attached to his hip,” Schriffen said. “Everybody loves him. He’s like the mayor. Everyone loves to come up to him, shake his hand, and he’s been introducing me to people. He’s been a huge resource for me. It’s just spending that time, getting to know each other as people off the field, and I think that is what’s going to really help our broadcast.”

NBCSCH executive producer of live events Joe Collins is confident they’ll connect.

“I know that they’re meshing well,” Collins said. “When you have him with Steve Stone, who’s an amazing, legendary voice, it makes that part really easy.”

Collins said Schriffen and Stone will be joined on the spring broadcasts by Chuck Garfien, the regular-season pregame and postgame host, who will serve as the field reporter. Collins also hopes to bring on guests, including general manager Chris Getz and manager Pedro Grifol.

Schriffen said there’s palpable energy around the team. That’s in stark contrast to last season, which was awful for everyone involved and ended with 101 losses. But Schriffen doesn’t have that perspective, and that might be for the best. No one wants to dwell on the past.

“Walking around the fields, walking through the clubhouse, meeting everybody in the facility, everyone keeps saying that there’s this excitement that you can feel, and I’ve definitely felt it,” Schriffen said. “Guys are fired up, they’re encouraging each other and everyone has been feeding off of it.”

