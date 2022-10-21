Bulls lose to Wizards, as Patrick Williams still tries to find his way

WASHINGTON – Patrick Williams is still conflicted with his exact place within this Bulls roster.

Unfortunately, it’s an inner-fight he’s losing.

The No. 4 overall pick from the 2020 NBA Draft, admitted to the Sun-Times on Friday that while he doesn’t read social media or care much about what fans even think of him, he is starting to feel the mounting pressure of playing with All-Star players like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, and where he exactly fits in.

It wasn’t in the win over Miami in the season tip-off, and it didn’t come in Friday’s 102-100 loss to the Washington Wizards.

So where?

That’s what the 21-year-old power forward is trying to figure out.

“I definitely feel it,’’ Williams said. “As a player, you know when you play well. But I think it’s tough. I don’t think it’s easy to play with stars. Anybody can get the ball and score, but I think it’s tough when you want to win and you play with stars, it’s tough. You gotta find different spots that you usually don’t have to find, offensive rebounds, transition, things like that. That’s where I think I have to find my buckets, just being aggressive.’’

It was pointed out to Williams that he had shown at times an ability to score in bunches, especially when he put up 35 against Minnesota in the season finale last year. Of course that came with DeRozan, LaVine and Nikola Vucevic all sitting out.

“In those games those guys weren’t playing there were obviously more touches to go around,’’ Williams said. “That’s not a knock on those guys because they are who they are. They’re All-Stars and we need them to get going in order for us to be really good, but it’s just a total different dynamic when those guys are playing and when they’re not. That’s with any team.’’

Almost any team.

Williams did acknowledge that Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey – who came from his draft class – seemed to have life figured out in playing alongside All-Stars like Joel Embiid and James Harden, as well as making an impact on the game himself.

That’s the path Williams is trying to navigate, but seemingly still getting lost on that journey.

In the win over the Heat, Williams played 28 minutes, scoring just four points on six shots and grabbing just two rebounds.

In the follow-up against the Wizards, he did show some early aggressiveness in attempting a three-pointer just 90 seconds into the game, but in his 14 minutes of work in that first half, finished with three points, not a single rebound or assist, and a minus-9 in plus/minus.

Then to start the third, Kyle Kuzma – the player Williams was defending – hit back-to-back threes, forcing coach Billy Donovan into a timeout just 51 seconds into the second half with the deficit up to 12.

That deficit got up to 17, and it was once again time to lean on one of those All-Stars.

DeRozan scored six in the third and then another 12 of his eventual game-high 32 in the final quarter. It still wasn’t enough.

After Bradley Beal gave the Wizards (2-0) the two-point lead with a contested bank shot with 7.4 seconds left, DeRozan tried to play hero again, shooting what would have been the game-winning three from the top of the arc.

DeRozan did say he was looking to get downhill and try to draw the foul or the plus-one, but “I couldn’t turn the corner, so I just sized him up, tried to get the best look possible. It felt great.’’

As for Williams, he finished with seven points, a rebound and a team-worst minus-23 in plus/minus. His search for his place remained ongoing.

“I’ve been talking to them about it and trying to figure it out,’’ Williams said. “I’m totally confident we will. Specifically, because of the player I know I am.’’

