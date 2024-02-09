Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas isn’t the only one to blame for this mess

ORLANDO — Arturas Karnisovas didn’t win the press conference on Thursday.

The Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations didn’t even come close to a draw.

No, it was a loss. A big one at that.

Funny thing about losses around the United Center the last seven years or so, however. They’re not quite the anchor that most organizations feel.

Dropping in the standings, poor performances, bad roster decisions, wrong coaches hired and fired, some of the non-basketball hires, rebuilds gone wrong, all of it, stains not easily removed in most franchises, but the Bulls aren’t most franchises.

The Bulls are big business, and business is booming.

Karnisovas made that very clear when asked if he felt his bosses were happy with the job he’s done in his first four years in that seat.

“I think so,” Karnisovas replied. “Since I came here to Chicago, I wanted to have a competitive team. We came up with a formula in 2021. We’ve had somewhat of a success. Obviously took a step back with some injuries. Any adjustments in the future we have to make, I’m very positive about that as well.”

Why shouldn’t he be?

Attendance is once again atop the league, the fan base is invested where it matters, and the Bulls are a mediocre product, just good enough to creep into a play-in game and maintain the required buzz.

That’s why the anger thrown at Karnisovas these days is misdirected.

The sheepherder is out of business when the sheep don’t show up to the field to graze.

But they won’t stop. They never do. Chicago is a big market and serve them a sewage sandwich they’ll still take a bite of it. After all, a sandwich is a sandwich.

That’s why Karnisovas can slow-play at the trade deadline. Better to stay the course than color outside the lines and really show the lack of artistic ability.

On paper, extending DeMar DeRozan — because that’s coming, getting back a healthy Zach LaVine, the emergence of Coby White, the defensive prowess of Alex Caruso, and the steadiness of Nikola Vucevic is a No. 7-9 seed every year in the Eastern Conference.

Why mess with the formula?

Sure, this group is nowhere near a title and doesn’t seem to have an understanding how to build a championship roster, but get into the postseason, and maybe, just maybe the opposition suffers a big injury and the Bulls can steal a round.

The fans would eat it up.

Apple can release a bad phone with very minimal changes and the lines are around the corner. The business plan for the Bulls is no different. They are Apple, they are Amazon.

There’s a statue of a certain legend in the atrium that has made the franchise a worldwide brand so of course there’s a certain mentality of “We’re the damn Bulls, and you’re not.”

So can the fan base call out another lackluster trade deadline by Karnisovas? Absolutely. But can they really be angry with him?

“If you look at every option that was out there to improve your team, we didn’t see anything that was going to make us better,” Karnisovas said. “We would take a step back, which we don’t want.”

Makes sense. Rebuilds are hard. Rebuilds can temporarily empty suites and seats. Rebuilds require a front office to not miss. Rebuilds expose frauds.

Why would this front office jeopardize a good thing at this point?

Karnisovas has been below average as a drafter, and no one knows what the hell general manager Marc Eversley is even good at. Why blow up the roster for draft assets even though that’s how most championship teams are made?

No, Karnisovas has it right. Sit quietly on the hill, stare up at the clouds, and nod off to the calming roar of “Baaaaaa …”

