2019 NHL All-Star Game: Patrick Kane happy to go, Jonathan Toews up for vote

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Two All-Star Game conversations happened in the Blackhawks’ locker room after Thursday’s morning skate.

Patrick Kane, freshly selected for the eighth time, held court. He described the lively atmosphere, debated whether the NHL should abandon its practice of every team being represented and contemplated whether he’d ever decline it like Alex Ovechkin is this year.

Across the room, Jonathan Toews took questions on being part of the Last Men In vote.

It’s a wrinkle the league added this year to allow fans to elect one snubbed player in each division. Despite 16 goals and 20 assists, Toews didn’t make the initial cut and is up against six candidates for the last spot on the Central team.

Kane is going to the All-Star Game. Toews needs to win a fan vote to join him. | Gene J. Puskar/AP

“Anytime you’re in the conversation and/or you’re named to an All-Star team, it’s always an honor,” he said.

Does he enjoy the festivities and having fun with the league’s other stars?

“Being named to the team is an honor,” Toews replied.

Does he like going, or is he looking forward to a break?

“Being named to the team is a nice honor,” he said.

That’s all the further it went. Whatever the reason, that subject was a non-starter with Toews as he looked toward the Hawks’ game at the Islanders.

The Last Men In polls opened Thursday morning and run through Jan. 10. Fans can vote on the league’s website or via its app.

Kane actually seemed more interested campaigning than Toews, hoping the two can go together as they have five times.

“I don’t want him to have that week off and then I gotta go for 3-4 days,” he joked. “It would be good to see him go. It’s always nice to have another Blackhawk there, too.”

They were both picked in 2016, but Toews withdrew because of an illness and incurred a one-game suspension from the league. The Hawks’ medical staff released a statement confirming he was sick, which limited his playing time in a game, and Toews later lamented having to miss All-Star Weekend. He’s never indicated that participation is a chore.

The NHL policy is rigid, although some players view it more as a deal than a rule. Ovechkin is the latest to take the league up on it, accepting the suspension so he can get the full eight-day break. Sidney Crosby and Niklas Lidstrom have done it as well.

Kane grasped Ovechkin’s rationale, but can’t envision himself skipping.

“I don’t think I would ever not go just for rest or something like that,” he said. “But who knows? You get older, different things come up. There’s other priorities. I think you can understand why he’s doing it.”

Why does Kane insist on going?

“I mean, you’re selected,” he said. “I feel like it’s an honor to be selected. It kinda works out nice this year that it’s right at the start of our bye week, then we have a few days after that to kinda get away, so you’re still getting some time away.”

The Hawks play at home against the Islanders on Jan. 22 and resume Feb. 1 at Buffalo. The All-Star Game is Jan. 26.

Kane — and possibly Toews — will likely arrive in San Jose on Jan. 23 and leave Jan. 27, allowing them a brief respite before the Sabres game. The Hawks are allowed to practice beginning Jan. 27, but could excuse their all-stars.

Kane’s been to the event every possible year, including as a rookie game skater in 2008, and has acclimated to not getting a midseason break. He plans on being busy that time of year.

“I don’t think it’s taxing,” he said. “Sometimes it would be nice to have that break, but at the same time, you’d rather be selected and be doing something and representing the NHL and going to an event like that than not going.”