The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
Sports

Belmont presents a difficult test for Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike

After so many things went right for Rich Strike to win the Kentucky Derby, he’ll likely need even more good fortune at the Belmont Stakes with so much stacked against him.

By  Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
   
SHARE Belmont presents a difficult test for Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike
Rich Strike walks off the track after training before the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes.

Rich Strike walks off the track after training before the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes.

John Minchillo/AP

After so many things went right for Rich Strike to win the Kentucky Derby, he’ll likely need even more good fortune at the Belmont Stakes with so much stacked against him.

Rich Strike won’t go off at odds of more than 80-1 this time, but even after bypassing the Preakness to run in the final leg of the Triple Crown, he’s not expected to be the horse to beat in the field of eight. That distinction belongs to 2-1 morning line favorite We the People, a newcomer to the Triple Crown trail who could set the pace in the 1 1/2-mile race and thrive if it rains in New York on Saturday.

If it’s a wet track similar to We the People’s romp to victory in the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park last month, trainer Mark Casse doesn’t like anyone else’s chances.

“We’re all going to be running for second, even the Derby winner,” said Casse, who’s set to saddle Golden Glider in the Belmont. Golden Glider finished a distant second to We the People in the Peter Pan on May 14.

Rich Strike ran past 19 other horses in shocking fashion on May 7 to become the second biggest long shot to win the Derby. Even that took myriad factors to happen: sharp training at Churchill Downs the week before, the withdrawal of Ethereal Road to get into the field, a hot pace, the perfect trip and the kind of acceleration he had never shown before in a race.

“Is that his lifetime best? I don’t know,” retired jockey Jerry Bailey said. “History will only tell us that. But I think he’s going to have to run better than that, actually, to win.”

That’s in part because horses don’t typically run as fast early in the longer Belmont, which is known as the “test of a champion.” The 154th edition of the race is particularly shaping up for a plodding pace with We the People looking like the only speed horse going up against Rich Strike and six other closers on a big, sandy track that doesn’t tend to favor late charges.

“The mile and a half is just an entirely different race,” said Casse, who won the Belmont three years ago with Sir Winston. “You don’t want to be too far away.”

The onus for that is on jockeys, and most notable Rich Strike’s Sonny Leon, whose navigation through traffic at the Derby will go down as one of the best rides in the history of the sport.

“We never expected to get the trip we got because to pass 19 horses is asking an awful lot,” trainer Eric Reed said this week. “Hats off to him. That’s one of the best rides ever.”

But Leon has never ridden at Belmont Park before and is not scheduled for a mount on the main, dirt track before getting aboard Rich Strike in the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes.

Having seen Calvin Borel at the top of his game in 2009 misjudge when to make his move with Derby winner Mine That Bird and other jockeys make costly mistakes in this race, Bailey believes it’s a big task for Leon to undertake.

“He’s got a lot to think about,” said Bailey, who is now an NBC Sports analyst. “The Belmont’s different because you can actually affect the trip you get. In the Derby, they just outran him, so he just played the hand that was dealt to him. He can pretty much be in control of his own hand if he chooses to be because he’s not going to be nearly as far back, so he’s going to have to decide where he wants his horse early in the race and then when it comes time to move, when he actually moves, based upon how fast — or in this case maybe how slow they’ve been going.”

It looks to be a slow go. Among the others in the race, including Derby horses Mo Donegal and Barber Road, two back from the Preakness in Creative Minister and Skippylongstocking and filly Nest, there’s a lack of early speed.

That appears to set up perfectly for We the People to go wire to wire if jockey Flavien Prat can control the race.

“Flavien Prat, does he slow the pace down as much as he can and then try and have so much left at the end they’ll never catch him?” Bailey said. “Does he try and spread the race out somewhere in the middle and get a cushion? A lot of it is going to depend on how Flavien decides to run the race.”

Next Up In Sports
We’re all idiots in Tony La Russa’s world
AAC reaches agreement to release UCF, Cincinnati, Houston
IHSA baseball Class 3A/4A state finals schedule and scores
Oddsmaker says Tony La Russa should be worried
Oklahoma wins second consecutive Women’s College World Series crown
Bulls in the rumor mill? Buyer beware when it comes to Rudy Gobert
The Latest
White Sox manager Tony La Russa walking off the field after making a pitching change.
White Sox
We’re all idiots in Tony La Russa’s world
The White Sox manager and recently fired Angels manager Joe Maddon share a bond: They’re never wrong.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Alejandra Frausto in a viaduct at 65th Street and Central Park Avenue where lead paint has been peeling off the ceiling, leaving paint chips on the ground, where children walk.
The Watchdogs
In Southwest Side viaducts, peeling paint contains toxic levels of lead. But is it a hazard?
Three years ago, a teacher and her sixth-graders found levels hundreds of times what would be considered safe for house paint. But city health officials downplay any health threat.
By Brett Chase
 
Cincinnati is among the AAC schools moving to the Big 12.
College Sports
AAC reaches agreement to release UCF, Cincinnati, Houston
The schools will join the Big 12 in 2023.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Supplement formulas designated for men or women of different ages, life stages, lifestyles, and with varying health concerns are available.
Well
Gender-specific vitamins: Do women, men need specifically formulated supplements?
With the exception of extra iron for men — if your doctor recommends against that — a unisex supplement and healthy diet likely will meet your nutrient needs.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Chicago police officer Fernanda Ballesteros receives applause and salutes as she is wheeled out of the University of Chicago Medical Center on the South Side, Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022. Ballesteros, 27, a three-year CPD veteran, was shot in the shoulder Wednesday during an attempted traffic stop in Englewood.
Photography
Picture Chicago: The Sun-Times’ Photos of the Week
A wounded CPD officer returns home, Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially launches her re-election campaign, and a new trading floor opens at the Chicago Board of Trade.
By Sun-Times staff
 