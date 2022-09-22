Bears LB Roquan Smith (hip injury) misses practice again ahead of Texans game

Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith missed his second consecutive practice Thursday, raising concern about his availability for the game against the Texans on Sunday.

Smith played every snap in the first two games, but it appeared that he injured his hip in the loss to the Packers.

Nonetheless, defensive coordinator Alan Williams was optimistic before practice that Smith would be healthy enough to play.

“As far as I know, yes,” he said when asked if he expects to have Smith.

Smith, arguably the best player on the roster, would be difficult to replace. Next in line behind him likely would be Matt Adams, who has predominantly been a special teamer in his career.

Even as he adjusts to his role in a new Smith leads the Bears in tackles, as usual. He has led the team every season since being drafted No. 8 overall in 2018.

Smith’s versatility is a hallmark of his game, but that multifaceted playmaking ability didn’t emerge in the first two games. He combined with rookie Dominique Robinson on a sack in the opener and has one pass breakup.

“I still like what he’s doing,” Williams said. “When he hits you, he hits you hard. He hits you tough. He processes quick, so that means when things are about to happen, he sees it in advance. I justexpectRoquan to continue to get better and better and better.”

Smith was fifth in the NFL with 163 tackles last season and had three sacks and an interception to earn second-team All-Pro honors. He sought a massive contract extension from the Bears in the recent offseason and ultimately requested a trade, but didn’t get either. He is playing out the final season of his rookie contract for $9.7 million.

