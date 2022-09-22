The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Sports Bears NFL

Bears LB Roquan Smith (hip injury) misses practice again ahead of Texans game

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams seemed optimistic about Smith’s availability, but the injury report suggests otherwise.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears LB Roquan Smith (hip injury) misses practice again ahead of Texans game
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith walking off the field after losing to the Packers in Week 2.

Smith has been out of practice since getting hurt against the Packers.

Getty

Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith missed his second consecutive practice Thursday, raising concern about his availability for the game against the Texans on Sunday.

Smith played every snap in the first two games, but it appeared that he injured his hip in the loss to the Packers.

Nonetheless, defensive coordinator Alan Williams was optimistic before practice that Smith would be healthy enough to play.

“As far as I know, yes,” he said when asked if he expects to have Smith.

Smith, arguably the best player on the roster, would be difficult to replace. Next in line behind him likely would be Matt Adams, who has predominantly been a special teamer in his career.

Even as he adjusts to his role in a new Smith leads the Bears in tackles, as usual. He has led the team every season since being drafted No. 8 overall in 2018.

Smith’s versatility is a hallmark of his game, but that multifaceted playmaking ability didn’t emerge in the first two games. He combined with rookie Dominique Robinson on a sack in the opener and has one pass breakup.

“I still like what he’s doing,” Williams said. “When he hits you, he hits you hard. He hits you tough. He processes quick, so that means when things are about to happen, he sees it in advance. I justexpectRoquan to continue to get better and better and better.”

Smith was fifth in the NFL with 163 tackles last season and had three sacks and an interception to earn second-team All-Pro honors. He sought a massive contract extension from the Bears in the recent offseason and ultimately requested a trade, but didn’t get either. He is playing out the final season of his rookie contract for $9.7 million.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears predictions: Week 3 vs. Texans
Letting QB Justin Fields throw is most sensible choice for Bears’ present, future
Bears notebook: Roquan Smith out with hip injury
Bears’ defense going back to the basics after faltering vs. Packers
QB Justin Fields apologizes, tries to clarify remark about Bears fans
QB Justin Fields believes Bears are confident in him despite 11 passes vs. Packers
The Latest
Timmy Knudsen addresses his Chicago City Council colleagues after being sworn in on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Fran Spielman Show
Chicago’s newest City Council member: Just call him ‘Timmy’
The name was part of an emotional and potentially high-risk coming out for Timmy Knudsen after he graduated law school and joined a buttoned-down Chicago firm he was not at all certain would welcome an openly-gay attorney.
By Fran Spielman
 
Cook County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed the Wheel Tax Elimination Ordinance which will end vehicle registration fees and fines for residents in unincorporated Cook County.
Transportation
Cook County eliminates wheel tax
The Cook County Vehicle License, or a wheel tax, is an annual fee that allows cars registered in unincorporated Cook County to legally drive on roads.
By Manny Ramos
 
State Sen. Michael Hastings, left; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, center; state Sen. Emil Jones III, right.
Politics
Walking papers? Pritzker says embattled state Sens. Emil Jones III, Michael Hastings ‘must resign from their offices’
Jones, who is facing federal bribery charges, and Hastings, accused of abuse by his estranged wife, have stepped down from Senate leadership posts, but Pritzker said that’s not enough: “Resigning only their leadership roles falls short of what the public should expect.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.
Afternoon Edition
CPS enrollment drops again, state Sen. Emil Jones faces calls to resign and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
JeffGarlin.png
Celebrities
As ‘The Goldbergs’ kills off Murray, Jeff Garlin says he’s bipolar
‘Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with,’ the Chicago native writes.
By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY
 