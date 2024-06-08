The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Dornoch pulls off upset to win first Belmont Stakes run at Saratoga Race Course

Dornoch hugged the rail and held off Mindframe to win the Triple Crown finale at odds of 17-1. The horse co-owned by World Series champion Jayson Werth won the Belmont five weeks after a troubled trip led to a 10th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

By  Associated Press
   
Dornoch (center) with Luis Saez up, crosses the finish line ahead of Mindframe (10), with Irad Ortiz Jr. up, to win the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

Seth Wenig/AP

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Dornoch pulled off a major upset to take the first Belmont Stakes at Saratoga, hugging the rail and holding off Mindframe to win the Triple Crown finale at odds of 17-1.

The horse co-owned by World Series champion Jayson Werth won the Belmont five weeks after a troubled trip led to a 10th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. This time, Dornoch sat off leader Seize the Grey, passed the Preakness winner down the stretch and held on.

It’s the first win in any Triple Crown for trainer Danny Gargan and the second in the Belmont for jockey Luis Saez.

“He’s one of the top 3-year-olds in the country, and we’ve always thought it,” Gargan said. “We let him run his race and he won. If he gets to run, he’s always going to be tough to beat.

It’s the sixth consecutive year a different horse won each of the three Triple Crown races. Sierra Leone, the Derby runner-up who went off as the favorite, was third and Honor Marie fourth.

“When I rode this horse here in Saratoga for the first time (July 29), I told Danny, ‘You have the Derby winner,’” Saez said. “Unfortunately, the Derby’s a crazy race and we draw that No. 1 hole. Today, we have pretty good confidence that we could win this race.”

Despite there not being a Triple Crown on the line, it’s a historic Belmont because the race was run at Saratoga for the first time in the venue’s 161-year history. It returns next year while Belmont Park undergoes a massive, $455 reconstruction with the plan for the Triple Crown to return to the New York track in 2026.

The Belmont was run at the venerable track in Saratoga Springs for the first time in its 161-year history. Saratoga has become a summer horse racing oasis and was the natural choice for where to move the Triple Crown finale in 2024 and ’25 while Belmont Park in New York undergoes a massive $455 million reconstruction project.

Having it at Saratoga necessitated shortening the race to 1 1/4 miles from the usual “test of the champion 1 1/2-mile distance that has been a hallmark of the Belmont for nearly a century. The temporary change contributed to getting more quality horses into the field who previously ran in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness or both.

Gavin Sheets' grand slam boosts White Sox to 6-1 win over Boston
Nico Hoerner diagnosed with fracture in his hand, Cubs weighing whether to put him on IL
Crystal Lake Central keeps juices flowing, knocks off Lemont to win Class 3A state title
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol keeping focus away from trades
Caitlin Clark? Angel Reese? And your favorite WNBA player is …
Potential Blackhawks pick Artyom Levshunov trying to 'have fun' with NHL draft process
Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Nico Hoerner diagnosed with fracture in his hand, Cubs weighing whether to put him on IL
Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki was also out of the lineup Saturday, but manger Craig Counsell said he was optimistic Suzuki would return in the next day or two.
By Maddie Lee
 
Crystal Lake Central's Thomas Korn, facing with arms raised, celebrates the Tigers' 3-2 Class 3A state championship victory against Lemont.
High School Baseball
Crystal Lake Central keeps juices flowing, knocks off Lemont to win Class 3A state title
The Tigers came from behind to beat Lemont 3-2 in the Class 3A IHSA state championship game Saturday at Duly Health and Care Field.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Pedro Grifol
White Sox
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol keeping focus away from trades
With the Sox miles from contention and effectively playing out the string of a lost season, how many players get traded and when will be topics of conversation.
By Brian Sandalow
 
BEACHTAKEOVER-060724-16.jpg
Crime
Curfew kerfuffle? Opinions different as night and day on earlier curfew for youths downtown
Ald. Brian Hopkins reignited the debate, proposing an 8 p.m. curfew downtown for unaccompanied minors, two hours earlier than the current curfew. But research already shows curfews are “ineffective at reducing crime and victimization.”
By Sophie Sherry
 
Sky Liberty Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Caitlin Clark? Angel Reese? And your favorite WNBA player is …
In this week’s “Polling Place,” we also asked for your NBA and NHL championship picks and about what the White Sox should do with Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet.
By Steve Greenberg
 