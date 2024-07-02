Where to watch July 4th fireworks around Chicago

Those around the Chicago area will have their eyes to the skies Thursday as towns put on dazzling fireworks displays in celebration of Independence Day.

Chicago’s official fireworks show will take place a day early, on July 3, with a fireworks display put on by Choose Chicago and NASCAR at Navy Pier.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to ensure entry and settle down in a spot, Navy Pier officials said.

For those looking to catch an official fireworks display on the Fourth, here are nearby shows:

Evanston

North-siders can take a short trip to Evanston for the city’s annual fireworks display on July 4.

Lakefront fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. and are visible from most lakefront parks, the city says.

Oak Forest

Oak Forest’s fireworks display will kick off at 9:30 p.m. from Chicago Gaelic Park (6119 147th St.)

The park opens at 6 p.m., the cost to enter the park is $10 per vehicle, which includes two drink tickets.

For those looking to watch for free, the display will also be visible from other nearby parks.

Oak Lawn

Oak Lawn’s fireworks display will set off at dusk on July 4 from Richards High School (10601 Central Ave.)

Skokie

Skokie’s fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at Niles West High School.

Before the display, the Fireworks Festival will start at 6:30 p.m. at the high school with bands, family fun and food vendors.

Tinley Park

Tinley Park will host its annual Ribfest July 4-6, with a fireworks display July 4 at 9:30 p.m. to celebrate Independence Day.

Those who don’t want to go to Ribfest but still want to enjoy the display can find a spot outside the gates.

Westmont

A “fireworks spectacular” will be held at Ty Warner Park (700 Blackhawk Drive) in Westmont on July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

The celebration officially kicks off at 4 p.m. in the park with entertainment, beer and food vendors.

Winnetka

Winnetka’s fireworks will start at 9:20 p.m. on the Fourth. Viewing will be held at Duke Child’s Field (1321 Willow Road)

Before the fireworks display, a concert and a performance from Jesse White Tumblers will be held at 8 p.m., with food and dessert available for purchase.