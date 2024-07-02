Record number of travelers expected to hit the road for the Fourth of July

Travelers can expect congested roads, crowded airports and extended travel times heading into the Fourth of July on Thursday.

AAA projects travelers will set a record, with more than 4.1 million Illinoisans and nearly 70.9 million people nationwide expected to travel 50 miles or more between between June 29, the start of the holiday travel period, and Sunday.

AAA also predicts that 60.6 million will drive, 5.7 million will fly and 4.6 million will use other means of travel.

O’Hare and Midway airports are expected to handle more than 1.75 million passengers between Wednesday, and Monday based on airline predictions. O’Hare is expected to see 1.43 million passengers and Midway up to 320,000 travelers — a 10.4% increase over last year.

“As one of the nation’s busiest airport systems, O’Hare and Midway International Airports are ready to welcome the many passengers coming to our City for the Fourth of July weekend,” said Jamie L. Rhee, who heads the Chicago Department of Aviation. “The great employees at both airports, along with everyone at the CDA, will work tirelessly to ensure a safe, efficient and enjoyable holiday travel experience for our passengers.”

For those traveling by car, gas prices have risen slightly throughout the state. The new motor fuel tax that went into effect Monday increases the levy to 47 cents per gallon from 45 cents.

As of Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Illinois is $3.83, according to AAA’s gas prices tracker.

Traffic congestion is a major concern for motorists traveling on the holiday, said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for the AAA-Auto Club Group.

“For those who are coming into Chicago for an event on the Fourth of July weekend, we recommend that people leave extra early as congestion is likely to be heavy in the afternoon and evening hours. We want everyone to get to their destination safely,” Hart told the Sun-Times.

Motorists should expect heavier traffic in the afternoon and evening in large metro areas. INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, says the worst times to travel by car on or before July 4 are between 2 and 7 p.m.

To beat the peak traffic, INRIX recommends that drivers begin their journey in the morning and for travelers returning home Sunday to avoid rush-hour traffic in the morning and afternoon.

The first round of street closures are expected to start Thursday at 9 p.m., and the second round on Friday starting at 12:01 a.m. and continuing into the weekend for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

The races are set to take place at 9 a.m on Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday in Grant Park.

For additional city road closure updates, visit the Office of Emergency Management and Communications website at Chicago.gov/OEMC.

Near seasonable temperatures expected through the end of the week with periods of showers and storms though with plenty of dry hours. Some storms this evening could produce gusty winds toward the I-39 corridor, including Rockford. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/byp0icvntN — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 2, 2024

The National Weather Service forecast shows highs of 89 degrees on Wednesday, 85 for Thursday, 83 for Friday and 81 on Saturday. There is also a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

To avoid traffic and other travel issues, residents and visitors are encouraged to take public transit when possible over the weekend.