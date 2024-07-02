The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Transportation NASCAR In Chicago News

Record number of travelers expected to hit the road for the Fourth of July

Many visitors are heading to Chicago for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race. Many more will drive, fly or bus out of town, AAA says. All travelers are advised to work around congestion, stay cool, plan ahead.

By  Layla Brown-Clark
   
SHARE Record number of travelers expected to hit the road for the Fourth of July
traffic31.jpg

Nearly 4.1 million Illinois residents will be traveling over the Fourth of July holiday, AAA says.

Sun-Times file

Travelers can expect congested roads, crowded airports and extended travel times heading into the Fourth of July on Thursday.

AAA projects travelers will set a record, with more than 4.1 million Illinoisans and nearly 70.9 million people nationwide expected to travel 50 miles or more between between June 29, the start of the holiday travel period, and Sunday.

AAA also predicts that 60.6 million will drive, 5.7 million will fly and 4.6 million will use other means of travel.

O’Hare and Midway airports are expected to handle more than 1.75 million passengers between Wednesday, and Monday based on airline predictions. O’Hare is expected to see 1.43 million passengers and Midway up to 320,000 travelers — a 10.4% increase over last year.

“As one of the nation’s busiest airport systems, O’Hare and Midway International Airports are ready to welcome the many passengers coming to our City for the Fourth of July weekend,” said Jamie L. Rhee, who heads the Chicago Department of Aviation. “The great employees at both airports, along with everyone at the CDA, will work tirelessly to ensure a safe, efficient and enjoyable holiday travel experience for our passengers.”

For those traveling by car, gas prices have risen slightly throughout the state. The new motor fuel tax that went into effect Monday increases the levy to 47 cents per gallon from 45 cents.

As of Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Illinois is $3.83, according to AAA’s gas prices tracker.

Traffic congestion is a major concern for motorists traveling on the holiday, said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for the AAA-Auto Club Group.

“For those who are coming into Chicago for an event on the Fourth of July weekend, we recommend that people leave extra early as congestion is likely to be heavy in the afternoon and evening hours. We want everyone to get to their destination safely,” Hart told the Sun-Times.

Motorists should expect heavier traffic in the afternoon and evening in large metro areas. INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, says the worst times to travel by car on or before July 4 are between 2 and 7 p.m.

To beat the peak traffic, INRIX recommends that drivers begin their journey in the morning and for travelers returning home Sunday to avoid rush-hour traffic in the morning and afternoon.

The first round of street closures are expected to start Thursday at 9 p.m., and the second round on Friday starting at 12:01 a.m. and continuing into the weekend for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Screen Shot 2024-07-01 at 1.13.28 PM.png

The races are set to take place at 9 a.m on Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday in Grant Park.

For additional city road closure updates, visit the Office of Emergency Management and Communications website at Chicago.gov/OEMC.

The National Weather Service forecast shows highs of 89 degrees on Wednesday, 85 for Thursday, 83 for Friday and 81 on Saturday. There is also a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

To avoid traffic and other travel issues, residents and visitors are encouraged to take public transit when possible over the weekend.

Next Up In News
Woman charged with using psychic readings to steal $70,000
Boy, 17, critically wounded in Englewood shooting
800,000 people's data stolen in Lurie Children's Hospital cyberattack
More than half of Chicago school board candidates face ballot challenges
Ex-Argonne National Laboratory employee pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Capitol riot
Battle over Illinois' assault weapon ban will continue after Supreme Court declines to get involved
The Latest
Bulls Raptors Basketball
Bulls
Bulls are hearing the free agency ding-dong, but no one is at the door
Tuesday afternoon didn’t offer up much clarity for the Bulls and the roster problems they are still dealing with, starting and ending with what to do with the growing headache that has become Zach LaVine.
By Joe Cowley
 
Tim Anderson
White Sox
Marlins designate Tim Anderson for assignment
“It was a little shocking to me, he was one of the best players in baseball a couple years ago,” Pedro Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
SCHOOLBOARDPETITIONS-061824-17.JPG
Chicago School Board
More than half of Chicago school board candidates face ballot challenges
A total of 42 challenges were filed against the 27 candidates, meaning some of the school board hopefuls face more than one. Challenges could focus on improperly filed paperwork or the number of signatures, including whether there were duplicate names or wrong addresses.
By Nader Issa Lauren FitzPatrick , and 1 more
 
The Detroit cop (Eddie Murphy) returns to California to watch over his estranged daughter in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F."
Movies and TV
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' puts energized Eddie Murphy in a sequel lacking the original's edge
Netflix revival is fine as a nostalgia trip, but don’t go looking for any fresh ideas.
By Richard Roeper
 
Robin Reierson is pictured during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Crime
Ex-Argonne National Laboratory employee pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Capitol riot
Robin Lee Reierson, 69, of Schiller Park, pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.
By Sophie Sherry
 