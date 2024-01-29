Formula One in Chicago? Series applies for race trademarks

Could Formula One come to Chicago?

The racing franchise has filed for trademarks that indicate it could be planning a race in Chicago, less than a year after NASCAR held its first street race in Grant Park.

F1 applied for variations of the trademark “ Formula 1 Chicago Grand Prix ” and “ Grand Prix Chicago ” on Jan. 19, according to U.S. patent office records.

Filing trademarks could be a protective measure. But it could also show the franchise is considering a Chicago race.

F1 and Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) said he hasn’t heard anything from City Hall about talks with Formula 1.

The sport has grown in popularity in the U.S. since the Netflix documentary series “Drive to Survive” debuted in 2019. F1 has held races in Austin, Texas, since 2012, and recently hosted races in Miami and Las Vegas.

F1 has also held a few appearances in Chicago.

Last September, F1 showed off a Red Bull-sponsored car on a 2,000-foot circuit on Madison Street near the United Center. In 2019. F1 held the Emirates F1 Chicago Festival at Soldier Field, which included a live car run on Special Olympics Drive.

It’s unclear when F1 could hold a race in Chicago. Its 2024 schedule has been set.

There’s also the question of whether there’s enough room in Chicago for two racing circuits in one year.

NASCAR held its first street race ever in Grant Park last Fourth of July weekend. Although mired by record rainfall, thousands attended. The race also delivered huge television ratings , reportedly outperforming that year’s Daytona 500 with three times the viewers.

After criticism that NASCAR was taking too much time to set up and tear down its track, the franchise in October pledged to reduce the time it ties up streets. NASCAR also reportedly pledged to pay the city $2 million more in fees.

NASCAR has completed one yearly race in a three-year deal with former Mayor Lori Lightfoot for street races in Grant Park. Mayor Johnson has said he’ll honor it.