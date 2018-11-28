3 signs for optimism from new Blackhawks center Dylan Strome’s recent resume

The Blackhawks’ surprising trade with the Coyotes returned two players with strong draft pedigrees and underwhelming results since. It’s a gamble for both sides that will likely hinge on the development of Dylan Strome, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Strome, acquired from Arizona with 2014 first-round pick Brendan Perlini, hasn’t shown potential yet. He scored a goal and an assist in his Hawks debut Tuesday, but that was just his second multi-point NHL game. Well documented skating issues have cast a cloud over his future in a league that’s getting faster with each passing season.

That’s not to say his lofty draft status is the lone sign for optimism. Here are a few others.

An AHL star

It’s not ideal for such a high pick that Strome spent most of his third year since being drafted in the AHL, but he did play well for the Tucson Roadrunners.

Strome was third in points per game (1.06) last season among AHL players to appear in at least 50 games. The two players ahead of him were 25 and 28, respectively, while Strome spent most of last season as a 20-year-old.

It continues a trend of displaying strong production for the new Hawks center, who averaged more than 1.6 points during his junior career.

Poor puck luck

Strome made the transition to playing full-time with the Coyotes this season, but he had two even-strength points in 20 games. The team used him primarily in the bottom six and he struggled to produce next to Lawson Crouse and Nick Cousins, his most common linemates.

But Strome was among the Coyotes’ leaders in driving play with a 53.2 percent Corsi and 51.2 percent share of scoring chances during 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick.

What sunk Strome’s lines for much of this stretch was an unsustainably low on-ice shooting percentage of 2.5. The Hawks are just 20th in even-strength shooting percentage this season, yet even they’re at 8.1.

Strome should see better puck luck with the Hawks, especially if he’s paired with better playmakers.

Faceoff help

This last one will pleaseHawks fans, even those ready to admit faceoffs are overrated. Strome, at least based on what we’ve seen this season, has developed into one of the game’s top faceoff centers.

Only 12 players in the NHL have won at least 100 faceoffs this season with a success rate of 57 percent or better. Jonathan Toews is one of them. Strome is another.

The Hawks’ non-Toews centers have won just 45 percent of faceoffs this season. Strome should provide a big boost.