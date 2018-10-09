4 Chicago Wolves games to air on NHL Network this season

Max Lagace had a memorable spring, setting a Wolves record for saves in a game and then backing up Marc-Andre Fleury in the Stanley Cup Final | Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves

This season, fans will be able to watch a select few Chicago Wolves home games from the comfort of their living rooms.

Four Wolves home games will be broadcasted on NHL Network this season, which is two more than last season.

The Wolves telecasts are part of a 15-game TV deal between the AHL and NHL Network. In addition to the games, the TV package also includes full coverage of the AHL All-Star Challenge and All-Star Competition, which will take place Jan. 27-28.

AHL president and CEO David Andrews said the league was excited that NHL Network agreed to broadcast 15 contests, which is the most live AHL games in a season.

“As the home to the top prospects for all 31 National Hockey League teams, we are excited to be teaming with NHL Network to showcase the excitement, skill and energy of American Hockey League action to our fans across the United States,” Andrews said.

The Wolves first game on NHL Network will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. as they host the Milwaukee Admirals at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Their second NHL Network broadcast will be their Nov. 25 game against the Rockford IceHogs, who eliminated the Wolves in the first-round of the Calder Cup Playoffs last season. NHL Network will also televise their Jan. 20 and Feb. 17 games.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Shaver and color analyst Bill Gardner will have the call for the Wolves’ broadcasts.