Abreu’s homer means ‘happy flight’ home for White Sox

Jose Abreu celebrates a win over the Toronto Blue Jays with hitting coach Todd Steverson at Rogers Centre on April 4, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

TORONTO – How’s this for a good offensive start? Shortstop Tim Anderson was the first White Sox to hit three homers and steal three bases through team’s first four games.

Matt Davidson was the first to hit four homers in the first five games.

Jose Abreu is batting .400 with two homers, including a tiebreaking 430-foot solo blast on a 3-0 pitch that lifted the Sox to a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jays Wednesday.

And the Sox lead baseball with 14 homers heading into their home opener Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.

“Happy flight,” is what it all means, Abreu said with a smile, through interpreter Luis Sierra.

Happy feet is what Anderson might give the Sox, as well as some pop. He was hitless Wednesday but he hit .300 on the road trip and is off and running on the bases.

“The legs feel good, man,’’ Anderson said. “I’m going to keep running.’’

And why not? In his career, Anderson had been caught only three times in 30 attempts. He was caught once in 15 attempts last season and really turned it on in September, going 9-for-9.

“The way I feel, can nobody throw me out right now,” Anderson said.

With the help of third base coach Nick Capra, Anderson says he’s studying pitchers and “kind of knowing how to pick them apart.’’

“For the most part I’ve been feeling really good, I’m getting good jumps and the confidence level is up.’’

Manager Rick Renteria defended the defense of his young shortstop, who led the majors in errors last season and has one this season to go with a couple mishandled tough chances.

“He gets to a lot of balls a lot of people won’t get to … and he’s going to improve,’’ Renteria said.

But that offense.

“He’s running the bases well,” Renteria said. “He’s coming out of the a lot box better than he has in previous years, getting good jumps on the bases. He’s an explosive young athlete, athletic player. I always, I pull for all our guys but he can be an All-Star one day. I still believe that. He’s on his way to prove he’s one of the elite shortstops in the game.’’

Abreu, who connected against Ryan Tepera to break a 3-all tie in the eighth inning, looks ready to have his fifth elite season in as many seasons. The long ball was the sixth hit of the series for Abreu and his 126th career home run, moving him past Joe Crede into 14th place in club history.

Abreu wasn’t overly excited about getting the green light “because I miss a lot on them,’’ he said.

Renteria hasn’t missed on giving them, though, as he’s 2-for-2 including one for Welington Castillo who delivered a go-ahead double on a 3-0 pitch against the Royals Saturday.

Right-hander Carson Fulmer, working with a good changeup and cutter and good command, was effective in his first start, pitching five-plus innings. He allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five.

Trying to protect a 3-1 lead, Renteria lifted Fulmer after Josh Donaldson singled and Justin Smoak doubled to open the sixth inning. The Jays tied it with Aaron Bummer on the mound but Nate Jones (1-0) got four outs and Joakim Soria was perfect in the ninth to notch his second save in as may outings.

Soria struck out two, inlcuding Kevin Pillar to end the game.

“Fulmer worked pretty cleanly,’’ Renteria said.

“I wanted to get the best matchups coming up behind him and leave him with an opportunity to not only win that ballgame but not let him lose that nice outing that he did, leaving him very confident with what he did.’’

It was a good night for Renteria, who also challenged and won a review on Yoan Moncada’s high fly to left that glanced off Curtis Granderson’s glove and off the wall. Granderson caught it on his way down and it was first ruled a catch but changed to an RBI single in a two-run fifth.