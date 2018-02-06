After further reviews, Blackhawks suffer costly loss to Flames

For the better part of a decade, the Blackhawks’ hallmark has been their cockiness, an unwavering self-belief that they were always the better team. No deficit — not in the standings, not in a game, not in a playoff series — was ever insurmountable. No losing streak was ever cause for despair. No individual drought was ever reason for doubt.

It often bordered on arrogance, but it was well-earned. More often than not, they were proven right.

So it was telling Tuesday morning when Jonathan Toews mentioned “humility” as an important character trait for the Hawks to have for the final 30 games of the season. It came when he was asked if the veteran Hawks could learn something from the younger, untested guys in the room — the ones who are flying around the ice every night, the ones who are playing with the kind of desperation the team’s dire situation warrants.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Toews said before Tuesday’s devastating 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, which came down to two goal reviews going against the Hawks, including Michael Stone’s go-ahead tally with 3:30 left in the game. “We’ve talked about that, as far as having that humility and not taking anything for granted, or expecting anything. That’s the way we need to go into every single game, knowing that you’re not going to be given anything and it doesn’t matter what you’ve accomplished [in the past]. You’ve got to go out there and earn that respect every day and earn the results that you’re looking for.”

Jan Rutta and Calgary's Mikael Backlund collide during the second period Tuesday night. (AP Photo)

No, the Hawks can’t waltz into any arena and win with their B-game anymore. They can’t just assume that when this most irregular regular season ends in exactly two months, they’ll be in a playoff spot. But too often, it’s been the kids — the likes of Vinnie Hinostroza, Alex DeBrincat, Nick Schmaltz and David Kampf — who are playing like their season is on the line. Too often the vaunted veteran core (with Patrick Kane the exception) isn’t leading the way, but rather is along for the ride.

There has been plenty of talk about desperation and urgency and a playoff-mentality. It hasn’t always shown on the ice, however. Asked why the Hawks can’t seem to close out games the way they used to (like in an overtime loss in Calgary on Saturday) or rally late to salvage wins, Toews again called for more desperation.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “You can point to a lot of things. I think for us it’s just digging deep and finding ways to win games the way we have for a lot of years now. Especially our veteran group. Especially those guys that are on the ice in those big moments, they’ve got to find ways to make things happen.”

But it was the kids who led the way again Tuesday night against the Flames. DeBrincat put the Hawks up 1-0 at 3:35 of the first with a power-play goal, a quick and sharp shot from the right circle that beat Mike Smith. It was the 14th straight Hawks goal scored by a player 23 or younger. DeBrincat has 19 goals this season, one shy of Kane for the team lead.

After Sean Monahan banked a pass in off Dougie Hamilton’s skate on a 2-on-1 to tie the game just 70 seconds into the second period, Ryan Hartman showed some of the fire and desperation the Hawks have been looking for, crashing into the net and knocking the puck past Smith with his skate while falling to the ice in a goalmouth scrum. After delaying the goal call in the first place, the goal was first reviewed to see if it was kicked in. The goal survived that review, but not the ensuing Flames challenge for goaltender interference, leaving the game tied 1-1. Al Joel Quenneville could do was offer a sardonic smile in frustration as the league’s goaltender-interference interpretations continue to vary wildly, despite commissioner Gary Bettman’s call at the All-Star Game for officials to stop “overthinking” the reviews.

The review process went against the Hawks again late in the game, when Gaudreau appeared to redirect Stone’s shot past Jeff Glass. The Hawks believed Gaudreau’s stick was above the cross-bar and therefore too high, but the goal was confirmed after a quick review. Sean Monahan added an empty-netter before Patrick Kane broke a six-game drought with a goal with 5.1 seconds left, and the Hawks are now seven points out of the second wild-card spot, currently held by the Minnesota Wild.

