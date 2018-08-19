After Leonard Floyd’s injury, is it time to worry about Bears’ edge rush?

DENVER — Leonard Floyd has always been a remarkable athlete, able to play pass coverage as well as speed rush. Earlier this month, though, Bears outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley singled out what made him stand out during training camp.

“His hands,” he said, “have come alive.”

That was, until Saturday night, when Floyd injured his right hand in the Bears’ 24-23 preseason win against the Broncos. Floyd appeared to land awkwardly on his hand when pass-blocked by left tackle Garett Bolles with about four minutes left in the first quarter.

Coach Matt Nagy said he didn’t believe Floyd had a fracture, but he who wore a hard cast after the game and was scheduled for further tests.

The Bears have three weeks until they play a meaningful game, but it’s not too soon to be concerned about their pass-rush depth. Aaron Lynch, signed to provide a threat opposite Floyd, was hurt twice during the Bears’ offseason program and then again on the first day of training camp. He has yet to return from a hamstring injury. Nagy said that, after experiencing setbacks, he but was making progress.

Second-year edge rusher Isaiah Irving and rookie Kylie Fitts, who impressed in the Bears’ preseason opener, weren’t credited with a single sack or quarterback hit on 79 combined snaps Saturday, though Irving recovered a fumble.

Veteran Kasim Edebali, the only Bears’ outside linebacker to record a sack Saturday, could warrant a further look. He has experience — Edebali had five sacks for the Saints in 2015 — but is 29 years old. Only three Bears players will play the season at 30 or older.

Combined with Akiem Hicks sitting out Saturday — he woke up with a sore knee — the Bears have more reason to worry about their front seven than at any time during the preseason.

Nagy said late Saturday that holding out Hicks was precautionary. It seemed prescient after Floyd hurt his hand and tight end Adam Shaheen injured his ankle.

“You see, when you have (Floyd) and (Shaheen) have something happen, you want to be on the safe side with that,” he said.

Saturday marked the latest setback for the former first-round pick, who played only 12 games as a rookie because of concussions and 10 last year before hurting two ligaments in his right knee. Earlier this month, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Floyd was “fighting through his recuperation” from offseason surgery.

He seemed on the upswing the last two weeks, though, before getting hurt.

“You don’t get down because you don’t really know what it is,” Nagy said of his team’s attitude after the injuries. “You have an idea of what it is but you don’t know the severity one way or another and if it’s good or if it’s bad. The guys keep playing and it’s the next man up, really.”