What’s next for Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky?

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s disappointment was obvious. His night against the Broncos ended with an interception. He called it unacceptable.

“I didn’t get another series after that,” Trubisky said when asked about safety Justin Simmons’ interception. “I definitely don’t want to end like that, especially when I thought we had something going.”

But Trubisky smiled, too. And that said more.

“We’re excited to be back home in Chicago this week and practice at the facility,” said Trubisky, who didn’t throw any interceptions in two practices with the Broncos.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky passes against the Broncos in the first half Saturday | Dustin Bradford, Getty Images

“We’ve just got to get back to work, continue to get better. We’re still hiding a bunch of good stuff, too. There’s a lot of good stuff in this offense.”

Here’s what’s next for Trubisky this week with his final preseason tune-up Saturday against the Chiefs at Soldier Field.

Time to plan

The Bears, of course, didn’t game plan for the Broncos, Bengals or the Ravens this preseason. But that will change this week for the Chiefs.

“It’ll be a game week for us,” Trubisky said.

Coach Matt Nagy’s “testing the waters” approach will carry on into the regular season, but at this point, Nagy has a strong understanding of what his offense already does well.

Trubisky knows that Nagy will be aggressive; it’s part of his mindset and coaching philosophy. But this week also will provide Trubisky with his first true feel for who Nagy is as a game-planner and play-caller.

“[Trubisky] has never done it,” backup Chase Daniel said. “We are going to be right by his side, helping him along. He has done such a good job picking this offense up. Nagy has thrown a lot at him. As I’ve said before, this is a very quarterback-centric offense. He has not disappointed at all.”

More from Cohen

Trubisky wanted all the blame for his interception, but Nagy said that running back Tarik Cohen’s route needed to be better against Simmons.

“He’s a really good route runner from the backfield and does a lot of good things,” Nagy said. “On that one in particular, if you look at it, he was going to cut inside. For whatever reason, he felt the defender cut in front of him and he stopped. I think he learned that you can’t do that.”

It was part of a shaky night for Cohen. Nagy called a timeout in the first quarter when he didn’t line up in the correct place. Cohen also could have read the blocks of center Cody Whitehair and right guard Kyle Long better on a screen.

But Trubisky saw his interception as a part of their learning experience together in Nagy’s offense. Nagy has big plans for Cohen, and Trubisky knows he’ll need him.

Cohen should be able to beat Simmons, too. It’s a matchup that favors the Bears.

“I just expect me and Tarik to be on the same page right there,” Trubisky said.

It’s also apparent that the Bears have purposely limited Cohen thus far in the preseason. He was on the field for only 10 snaps after playing one against the Bengals last week.

“We’ve just got to go back and correct it this week and make sure we’re on the same page because I’ve got to continue to get Tarik the ball in this offense because he can make plays for us,” Trubisky said.

Less moving parts

The Bears’ rotations at receiver continued with Trubisky during their joint practices with the Broncos. Receivers Marlon Brown, Tanner Gentry and Bennie Fowler played with Trubisky and Daniel’s second unit in them. That could end this week, though.

At some point, Nagy wants his best receivers to settle in with Trubisky. Game-planning for the Chiefs will help. Taylor Gabriel is closer to returning from his foot injury, while Allen Robinson’s 11 snaps against the Broncos were his first game action since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in Week 1 of last season with the Jaguars.

Second-round pick Anthony Miller has a prominent place in Nagy’s offense. The question is: where does Kevin White fit? White’s 43 snaps against the Broncos trailed only Daniel’s 50 and offensive tackle Bradley Sowell’s 49.

Brown, meanwhile, has impressed the Bears. Brown, a fifth-year veteran who is 6-5 and 214 pounds, played 41 snaps after being the first receiver to take the field when Robinson was removed from the game.

Against the Broncos, White had two catches for 15 yards. He also drew a pass-interference penalty that turned into a 37-yard gain. Brown caught one pass from Daniel for 30 yards, but he also was on the field for 10 snaps on special teams. White doesn’t play on special teams.

Snap to it

Center Cody Whitehair struggled with his shotgun snaps during two practices with the Broncos, but he wasn’t to blame for Trubisky’s fumble and the ensuing safety in the first quarter.

“I just dropped it,” Trubisky said.

Nagy said after the game that he didn’t see any major issues with the snaps from Whitehair or second-round pick James Daniels.

“I really wasn’t even noticing them at all,” Nagy said. “Everything seemed pretty good.”

But if the Bears are going to experiment with changes to their offensive line, this is the week to do it. Similar to the Bears’ receiver situation, Nagy wants continuity up front heading into Week 1 against the Packers.

There has been a focus on center, but left guard remains an open competition. Are the Bears better off with an inside combo that features Eric Kush at left guard or one with Daniels surrounded by Whitehair and Kyle Long?

If Daniels is the answer, then Trubisky requires work with him, starting this week.