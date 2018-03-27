All signs point to Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg seeing a year four from his bosses

HOUSTON – Fred Hoiberg is now eight games away from completing year three of his five-year contract.

Barring some unforeseen change of heart by the Bulls front office and ownership, the coach will see a year four.

Yes, Tuesday’s 118-86 loss to Houston was ugly, especially considering the Rockets rested MVP-candidate James Harden, as well as sitting Clint Capela. It was the sixth-straight loss for the Bulls, and the bigger picture was it was their 50th loss of the season (24-50).

But at least in Hoiberg’s eyes, he’s had the full support of his bosses throughout the early stages of this rebuild.

“I’ve gotten unbelievable support from everybody all throughout the year, going back to what I thought was a great offseason and training camp,’’ Hoiberg said. “We battled through some adversity. It’s very much appreciated when you’re in the head coaching position. From [President} Michael [Reinsdorf] to [VP of basketball operations] John [Paxson] to [general manager] Gar [Forman], all the support we’ve gotten and how we’re trying to build the right habits, it’s been there all throughout the year, through the good times and bad.

“Obviously, the position that we’re in now with trying to see the young guys and if they fit with what we want to do long-term, there’s going to be some highs and lows. Throughout it all, there’s been a lot of support.’’

Even when the product on the court has been as shaky as it was against Western Conference powerhouse Houston.

Not that much more was expected, especially once again short-handed as Zach LaVine (knee) and Kris Dunn (toe) were sidelined.

Rookie Lauri Markkanen was back in the lineup and made an impact with 22 points, but the Bulls were bringing a knife to a gunfight from tip-off.

And while Hoiberg tried to take the blame for the latest showing, Denzel Valentine wasn’t having any of that.

“Coach is a good man, so he’s going to try and take responsibility, but us as players, we got to take responsibility too,’’ Valentine said. “We’re the ones out there playing.’’

As far as how this season has gone for Hoiberg, he’s hanging his hat on the 10-6 record they had in December, as well as how well they were playing into January before Dunn was lost for almost five weeks because of a concussion.

He not only hopes that type of basketball is a sign of things to come, but admitted that the front office was all in on him coaching to win as many games as possible at that time – whether Bulls fans embraced that or not.

“The position we were in at that time, we put a really good stretch of basketball together,’’ Hoiberg said. “They always told us to compete and do everything you can to put the team in position to win. At that time of year, we were still seeing what we had with Kris Dunn. We were still figuring out what we had with Lauri. We didn’t have Zach in the fold but we were talking about things we could do when everybody was healthy. Niko [Mirotic] and Bobby [Portis] were playing at a really high level. Robin and Justin, our veteran guys, were playing some of the best basketball of their careers. We wanted to keep that going.

“Unfortunately, we just didn’t get the look with everybody when we were playing so well. If we could’ve added Zach to that mix when we were playing so well – he played a couple games, which I think we won with him playing limited minutes – it would’ve been fun to continue that ride to see how long we could’ve kept it going.’’