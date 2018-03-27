Guard Sean Kilpatrick is looking for a new lease on his career with the Bulls

HOUSTON – Sean Kilpatrick found himself in a very familiar situation on Tuesday.

Yes, the journeyman inked a three-year, $6.2 deal with two years non-guaranteed, and he will get a chance to audition for his new Bulls team over the remainder of the season, but as he put it, “Every game in this league is an audition.’’

“That’s how I looked at things and that’s how I viewed things since I got into this league, and that’s why I think I’ve had some type of success in that area,’’ Kilpatrick said. “The more and more you can continue to keep challenging yourself the better you are. I mean everything is a game inside a game in this league. That’s what I want to continue to keep doing, and like I said, the more I keep challenging myself, the better I am.’’

The 28-year-old guard averaged 13.1 points per game last season with Brooklyn, and was bouncing around the league this season, until the Bulls nabbed him.

What the deal gives the Bulls is by using the midlevel exception, they still have their trade exceptions from the Jimmy Butler, Jameer Nelson and Nikola Mirotic trades in play. What Kilpatrick gets is another look.

“I’ve always liked Sean,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “In talking to people that have been around him the last couple years, they say he’s awesome kid, great teammate, hard worker, he picks things up quickly, and I’ve always loved his ability to get hot and shoot the ball. He can go on streaks where he shoots the ball extremely well, so we’re excited to have Sean be a part of this.’’

Still in play

While Kris Dunn (toe) and Zach LaVine (left knee tendinitis) missed yet another game on Tuesday, Hoiberg is still seeing progress toward a return before the year ends.

More so for Dunn, who Hoiberg would still like to see get a few more games under his belt entering the offseason training program they have prepared.

“They’re all feeling a little bit better, Kris Dunn especially,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s had a good couple days with the rest. Obviously he’s getting to a point now where we’re going to have to recondition him to get him back into game shape if he is able to put weight on that foot as we progress here in the next couple days to see if he can be back, so we’ll see.’’