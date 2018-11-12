Press credentials: Bears WR Allen Robinson excelled by beating Lions off line

One sure sign that Bears receiver Allen Robinson was healthy Sunday ­— he beat regularly bat the Lions’ press coverage en route to six catches and two touchdowns.

Robinson, who sat out the previous two games with a groin injury, totaled 133 receiving yards in the Bears’ 34-22 win at Soldier Field. It marked his most receiving yards since the second-to-last game of the 2016 regular season, when he caught nine balls for 147 yards as a member of the Jaguars.

“Allen has a really good feel and a good knack of beating press,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday. “And you saw a couple guys that got up and tried to jam him and press him. And he’s been that way. Even in Jacksonville, that’s one of the things that stood out to me is, when you pressed him, he’s good at beating those releases. He did that [Sunday].”

At 6-3, 211 pounds, Robinson gave quarterback Mitch Trubisky a sizeable receiver to throw to.

Allen Robinson runs past the Lions' Glover Quin on Sunday. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“He got open,” Nagy said. “He’s a big target. So when big targets get open, you put it on their body. And then he made some plays after the catch.”