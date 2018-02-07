Another really big lake trout from the Chicago lakefront: Fish of the Week

Nick Tarchala had an “epic battle’’ Saturday with a 16.7-pound lake trout. The Tinley Park man was perch fishing at a Southeast Side slip with a double-hook bottom rig with small shiners about noon when the surprise came.

“The fish hit and spooled about 100 yards off under the ice chunks,’’ he messaged. “I was at the mouth of the slip solo with no net. I had to climb down 10ish feet and grab him with my hands after a 20-minute battle on 6-pound test [line] . . . epic battle!’’

He released it.

