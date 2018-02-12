Anthony Duclair getting the opportunity he hoped for with Blackhawks

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Anthony Duclair wanted out, because he wanted a chance. A healthy scratch 10 times in 43 games with the Arizona Coyotes this season, sometimes playing just 10 or 11 minutes a night, Duclair requested a trade because he wanted a better opportunity.

Duclair returned to the desert Monday on a line with Jonathan Toews for the ninth straight game. How’s that for an opportunity?

“Just getting this opportunity is awesome,” Duclair said. “Most of my time playing with a guy like Jonathan Toews — I don’t think it gets any better than that. Just getting this opportunity has been great. Obviously, we’ve been struggling a little bit, but to get some ice time and get some confidence going, it’s huge for me.”

Duclair has two goals and three assists in his first 12 games with the Hawks, including a three-point night in Detroit on Jan. 25. He’s been as advertised — very fast, but in need of some work in the finishing department (as do most of the Hawks these days). There were rumblings about his lack of work ethic in Arizona, but Joel Quenneville has been happy with his effort in his month with the Hawks. What he wants to see next is more consistency in his two-way game — a must when playing on Toews’ line, because he usually draws the toughest defensive assignments.

Anthony Duclair has two goals and three assists in 12 games with the Blackhawks. (Getty Images)

“His work’s been fine,” Quenneville said, “As a team, we can all be more competitive. We can all add another level, whether it’s in the hard puck areas, at the net. We can be greasier in a lot of places. He’s one of many.”

Yotes notes

A change of scenery hasn’t done much to snap Richard Panik out of his months-long funk. He hasn’t scored in his first 12 games with the Coyotes since being dealt for Duclair, though he does have four assists. Panik declined to talk to reporters on Monday, but former Hawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson said Panik has been a good addition.

“He’s been playing really well,” Hjalmarsson said. “It’s nice to have a familiar face, too.”

Hjalmarsson has had a difficult first season in Arizona, missing 26 games with injury. He has no goals and five assists, and is minus-8, in 29 games. Asked to assess his season so far, Hjalmarsson didn’t hesitate:

“It’s not been very good,” he said. “I can say that. The injuries haven’t really helped me to find a rhythm, either. But I feel like I can play better than I’ve been doing.”

Roster report

Ryan Hartman, Patrick Sharp and Michal Kempny were healthy scratches, as Tomas Jurco returned to the lineup. Carl Dahlstrom made his second straight appearance, with Quenneville praising his debut outing in Minnesota. “I liked him, he had a good game,” Quenneville said. “Solid. Simple.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkLazerus

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com