7 bad takes this year in sports made by LaVar Ball, Kyrie Irving and more

This year has been a doozy, and some things need to stay in 2017 — like these really bad takes (and I’m not just talking about the ones from Stephan A. Smith and Skip Bayless).

From President Donald Trump’s relentless attack on the NFL to Kyrie Irving’s “flat earth” conspiracy, here is a list of some of the worst takes in sports this year:

1. Kyrie Irving: “This is not even a conspiracy theory. The Earth is flat.”

During an appearance on a podcast in February with his then-teammates Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson February, Kyrie Irving said the world is flat. And since then, Irving won’t let anyone tell him anything different — even Bill Nye, the Science Guy.

Irving’s controversial “flat-earth” theory has created a riff between “flat-earth truther” vs. those who believe the earth is round (aka “round-earth truthers?”).

Irving’s idea has frustrated elementary science teachers and event Mr. Science Guy himself.

In a recent interview with Complex News, Nye sounded off on Irving’s ludicrous flat-earth theory.

“[People] conclude that, since they can’t see Florida from Manhattan, the world must be flat or some freaking thing. It’s just weird! It’s the 21st century, people! People navigated around the world using the stars with full knowledge that the Earth was a ball seven or eight centuries ago. This is not a new idea, people!”

Science doesn’t lie, people.

2. LaVar Ball: “I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one”

LaVar Ball has been running his mouth all year, but his hottest take came from an interview with USA TODAY Sports.

Ball said: “Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one.”

Jordan originally shrugged it off, but at a basketball clinic when a young attendee asked the GOAT about Ball’s threat, he couldn’t help himself but to address it.

“You got to understand the source. I think he played college … maybe? He averaged 2.2 points. Really?” Jordan said. “It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’m going to give it to you because you asked the question. I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

Ball wouldn’t drop it and challenged Jordan to a pay-per-view basketball game.

Michael, you vs Lavar | 1 v 1 | you with 1 leg, Lavar with 1 arm. Has to be on Pay-Per-View. Let's make it happen. YOU WON'T. pic.twitter.com/F5jw4Fu1l5 — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) August 1, 2017

Jordan never responded.

3. Stephen A. Smith calls Jay Cutler a “disease”

Stephen A. Smith is one of those commentators whose takes usually go in one ear and out the other. He took one take to the extreme, calling former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler “a disease” after he signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Here’s a snippet of what Smith said during his rant:

“What have I told y’all? Jay Cutler is a disease. This dude, let’s look, y’all, any team, everybody. I mean, you can say Jay Cutler’s the cure to anybody’s else’s disease. Any time you go against him, something good is going to happen. He’s horrible. He can’t galvanize anyone. …These guys look uninspired, disinterested. Any time Jay Cutler’s your quarterback, that’s usually what happens.”

The Chicago Sun-Times has had its fair share of hot takes regarding Cutler but calling him a disease crosses the line. It shouldn’t be surprising though, given the fact, it was coming from Smith, who previously called Cutler “a joke” and “the worst quarterback in the NFL simply because he has no leadership skills.”

Who could also forget that time in 2011 when Smith mocked Cutler for leaving a playoff game with what turned out to be a sprained MCL?

You can watch the full segment below:

4. Fansided: Stephen Curry for Rajon Rondo is a good trade

The idea of the Warriors even thinking about trading Stephen Curry — who has basically become the face of the franchise over the last few years — is laughable.

In an article titled, “Five crazy NBA trades that need to happen,” contributor Roge Smith tried to suggest the Warriors trade Curry to the Bulls in exchange for — wait for it — Rajon Rondo.

Via Fansided:

“One valid trade option is Curry going to the Chicago Bulls for Rajon Rondo, Jerian Grant and a first-round pick. The deal may seem lopsided, but Rondo may actually be a better fit as a point guard in Golden State. He is a pass-first floor general with great rebounding skills. Rondo is also a better defender. It’s possible that his presence provides more balance for the Warriors. Rajon is an immediate upgrade for ball distribution, grabbing boards and defending his position.”

Is it safe to assume Smith is a Bulls fan?

The take was hot but got absolutely destroyed on Twitter. It was so bad that Fansided replaced the slideshow with a “We make mistakes too” column, which clarified that the list was meant to be lighthearted.

5. Skip Bayless says Aaron Judge is better than Lebron James in ridiculous comparison

We get it, Skip Bayless. You’re kind of obsessed with LeBron James.

In the last two months, Bayless has mentioned LeBron in more than 60 times. Most of the time, Bayless rags on James any chance he can get.

Here’s on ridiculous takes from Bayless:

“Aaron Judge is already way beyond LeBron…After 14 NBA seasons, he still hasn’t participated in his 1st Slam Dunk Contest.”

Because that’s comparable.

"Aaron Judge is already way beyond LeBron…After 14 NBA seasons, he still hasn't participated in his 1st Slam Dunk Contest" —@RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/o8AyNC3vyc — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 11, 2017

Here’s a bonus bad Bayless take:

“If Gordon Hayward is gone, maybe for the season, LeBron’s path to losing a sixth finals gets even easier.”

If Gordon Hayward is gone, maybe for the season, LeBron's path to losing a sixth finals gets even easier. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 18, 2017

6. President Donald Trump on NFL anthem protests

Since mid-September, President Donald Trump has tweeted more than 20 times about the NFL national anthem protests. Trump has been relentless in attacking the NFL and its players for the protests, which he said he believes are disrespectful to the military, flag and this country. He even called for players to be fired for expressing their First Amendment rights.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

But the main problem with Trump’s “anthem protests are disrespectful” take is that he’s missing the point of why so many athletes have decided to sit or kneel during the anthem. The protests stem from free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest last season when he took a knee to protest against police violence, specifically against African-Americans and people of color.

7. Jerry Jones on players for kneeling: “Disrespects the flag, then we will not play.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went from cold to hot about the anthem protests in the matter of one week.

Jones linked arms with the team and kneeled before the Cowboys “Monday Night Football” game against the Cardinals on Sept. 25. Then later that week, Jones, who has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, said that if his players “disrespects the flag, then we will not play.”

Bonus bad take about Jones comes from MLB.com correspondent Richard Justice:

If you don't like Jerry Jones, you don't love America. pic.twitter.com/xFkwLBP9HB — Richard Justice (@richardjustice) September 26, 2017

OK.

_____

Cheers to a new year and let’s hope 2018 is full of more ridiculous takes that we can all laugh at together, too.

