‘That’s why we brought him here’ — Allen Robinson posts lead-receiver stats

The Bears signed Allen Robinson to be their lead receiver.

Monday night, for the first time, his stat line made him look like one. He caught 10 passes on 14 targets for 83 yards. He hadn’t posted 10 catches since Dec. 6, 2015.

“That’s why we brought him here,” coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday. “I think [quarterback] Mitch [Trubisky] is building the ultimate trust with him right now and that’s important. The more guys that we can get that have that trust with Mitch, the better for our offense.”

Nagy said “you’re starting to see some of the results” from the work Robinson put in during organized team activities and training camp after recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee in the Jaguars’ season opener last year. The Bears signed him to a three-year, $42 million deal in March.

Seahawks linebacker Austin Calitro tackles Bears receiver Allen Robinson. | Nam Y. Huh, AP photo

“We have a legitimate offense, so you never know where the ball is going,” Robinson said Monday night. “For me, at the end of the day, if I’m out there, I just have to win and get open. That’s the most important thing — [Trubisky] was able to find me a couple times early.”