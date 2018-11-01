Bears predictions: Week 9 vs. Bills

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ Week 9 game Sunday at the Bills:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bears 27-10

Short of a Snowmaggedon in Buffalo, it’s hard to see how the Bears don’t blow out the Bills, who will start Nathan Peterman at quarterback. Having to use Mr. Peterman is a cry for help — and a cry for an epic snowstorm. Season: 5-2.

RICK TELANDER

Bears 28-17

The Bears didn’t do well in the Florida heat against the Dolphins. Here’s hoping there’s no blizzard in Buffalo, so Mitch Trubisky and pals can feel comfortable up there. If he plays, Khalil Mack should feel like feasting on whatever the Bills throw out on offense. Season: 5-2

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears 24-6

This might be close at halftime and the Bills’ defense should give Trubisky some problems, but the Bears should win this game. Season: 4-3.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears 20-9

J. Peterman would have a better chance of beating the Bears, and he’d probably show up to the stadium in a stylish urban sombrero. It combines the spirit of old Mexico with a little big-city panache, after all. Season: 5-2.

MARK POTASH

Bears, 20-13

With a chance to win decisively or lose outright against the struggling Bills team on the road, the improving Bears will fall right in the middle, and settle for another small step forward. Season: 6-1.