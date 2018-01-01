Bears coaching candidate interview tracker

The Bears are beginning their coaching search to replace John Fox. Follow along here:

The Bears are finalizing a request to interview Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFillippo, according to the NFL Network.

They must conduct their first interview with him by the end of the weekend because the Eagles have a first-round playoff bye, per league rules.

He fits the Bears’ desire for a coach who can help develop rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky. The 39-year-old helped develop quarterback Carson Wentz, who was the presumptive league MVP before suffering a season-ending knee injury last month.

John DeFillipo is the Eagles' quarterbacks coach. (AP)

Eagles coach Doug Pederson told Chicago reporters earlier this year that he had a strong relationship with Wentz.

“Both (Wentz sand DeFillipo) are kind of hard-headed and stubborn,” Pederson said. “It’s good to have that type of relationship where you can have hard conversation in that room and yet walk away and come out of that room united. I think that’s one of the strengths DeFilippo brings to that room, and then the quarterbacks respond. … That’s a positive thing that has come out of that quarterback room.”

The Bears requested permission to talk to Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

The 48-year-old is finishing his first season running the defense. He has Bears ties — Wilks coached the Bears’ defensive backs from 2006-08 before following Ron Rivera, his current head coach, to the Chargers. He coached there until 2011, spending the final season as the Chargers’ assistant head coach, before returning to his hometown of Charlotte.

Wilks would satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires that teams interview at least one minority candidate. Wilks’ work has been respected all year, though. The Bears can’t interview him until after the Wild Card round this weekend.