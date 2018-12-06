Why Bears kicker Cody Parkey is best in NFL at onside kicks

There’s no better onside kick man in the NFL than the Bears’ Cody Parkey.

Over the past three years, he’s converted six onside kicks — on only nine tries.

During the same span, every other kicker in league has converted 17 combined.

“We practice them a lot and I take pride in that,” Parkey said Thursday. “A lot of luck. A lot of skill. And a lot of just, our guys making a good play. And sometimes their team making a bad play. “

Bears kicker Cody Parkey reacts after kicking a field goal against the New York Giants. | Seth Wenig/AP photo

With 1:13 to play Sunday, Parkey, trying his first onside kick as a member of the Bears, kicked a low bouncing ball to his right, which was recovered by Daniel Brown. Giants receiver Odell Beckham hesitated for a second to enter the scrum.

“You gotta be able to have touch and control,” he said. “And sometimes you just need to get a lucky bounce.”

Dating to last year, Parkey has converted five of six attempts.

“Some guys,” special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said, “have a knack for it.”

While some kickers try the same type of kick every time. Parkey, though, said he has up to five different kinds, from high hoppers to low bouncers. They’re whittled down during the week based on scouting reports. The Bears enter games with three different options, and decide which to run based on how the opponent lines up.

It’s a skill, Parkey said, that he hopes he doesn’t have to show off. With the exception of a rare surprise kick, most teams going onside do so out of desperation.

“Hopefully we can keep that statistic going,” he said, “but hopefully we don’t have to use one again.”