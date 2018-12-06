Bears predictions: Week 14 vs the Rams on ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ Week 14 game against the Rams:

RICK MORRISSEY

Rams 27-24

The Bears are looking to show a Sunday night audience that they’re elite, no easy task against the Rams. LA’s high-powered offense gets the nod here against the Bears’ high-powered defense. If you think weather will be a factor, the sun-loving Rams beat the Broncos in Denver earlier this season when the game-time temperature was 25. Season: 8-4.

RICK TELANDER

Bears, 23- 21

Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan celebrates a tackle against the Lions. | Paul Sancya/AP photo

I remember when the Rams were from LA before they went away and came back to LA. They had players like Deacon Jones, Roman Gabriel, Jack Youngblood, etc. But the Bears had Dick Butkus, Mike Ditka, Gale Sayers and the like. Bears tradition wins over invading ‘Smiths.’. Season: 8-4.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Rams, 27-24

The Bears are absolutely capable of defeating the Rams. I’m just not sure what to expect from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in his first game back after missing two. He should play well … but how well? Season: 7-5.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears, 27-23

Sunday will be freezing. And dark. The bet here is that the Bears’ defense uglies up a game against a quarterback who will throw with a glove on to keep sensation in his right hand. A Bears defensive touchdown will buy Trubisky just enough time — A quarter? A half? — to knock the rust off. Season: 8-4.

MARK POTASH

Rams, 24-23