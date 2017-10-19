Bears defense is benefiting from youth movement in the secondary

Nickel back Bryce Callahan made the Bears’ first interception of the season and returned it 52 yards — and yet bigger and better things overshadowed it.

“I’m not tripping,” Callahan said with a smile. “It’s not a big deal to me.”

That’s because he’s part of a young secondary that was exceptional against the Ravens and has become a new source of optimism for the Bears.

In the Bears’ wild overtime win against the Ravens, safety Adrian Amos topped Callahan’s pick with his own interception, which he returned 90 yards for a touchdown. Cornerback Kyle Fuller, meanwhile, arguably was the Bears’ best defender, breaking up three passes.

Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller in coverage against the Ravens. (AP)

All of the above had to be encouraging to see for the Bears’ brass, especially when considering the next steps for the team’s rebuilding effort.

Three young players — Amos (24 years old), Fuller (25) and Callahan (26) – played crucial roles in a victory.

The youth movement looks even more promising when considering that rookie safety Eddie Jackson (24) could develop into their best defensive back by the end of the season.

“You’re talking about young players,” coach John Fox said. “And young players tend to improve as they go.”

Handling Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, running back Christian McCaffrey and receivers Devin Funchess and Kelvin Benjamin (if healthy) at Soldier Field on Sunday would be more impressive than beating quarterback Joe Flacco, though.

It would be another indication that the secondary truly has improved. Overall, though, the secondary hasn’t been the problematic weak link that many thought it would be this season.

Has the group been perfect? Absolutely not.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio would be the first to tell you that.

But the Bears’ defense wouldn’t be sixth in total yards, eighth in yards per play or eighth in passing yards allowed without some strong play from the secondary after six weeks.

“I’ve been pleased or satisfied — or not overjoyed — but these guys have played well,” Fangio said. “And I see them getting better.

“I see Eddie Jackson getting better and better. I’ve been telling you guys where Kyle Fuller is right now, and that’s happening more and more.

“Adrian got off the schneid there, just in the nick of time, so hopefully that springboards him to playing even better. But we’ll see. It’s a week-to-week operation here.”

Fangio highlighted the play of veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara. Cornerback Marcus Cooper also should play more this week after being limited by a back injury.

Amukamara, Cooper and safety Quintin Demps are free-agent additions who were signed to start this year.

As an organization, though, optimism starts with the youth. Fuller, the Bears’ first-round pick in 2014, and Callahan, an undrafted free-agent signing in 2015, are playing themselves into new contracts.

Will general manager Ryan Pace reward them? There are 10 games remaining, but Pace does have a preference for re-sign homegrown players.

The Bears didn’t pick up Fuller’s fifth-year option after he missed all of last season following arthroscopic knee surgery in the preseason. But Fuller’s health and improved relationship with Fangio has turned into better play on the field. Everyone has taken notice.

“We had one of our few first round picks get healthy,” Fox said. “It helps to have those types of players.”

If Amos’ first career interception becomes the “springboard” that Fangio hopes, the starting spot that Amos held his first two seasons would firmly become his again.

The Bears want their young players to play, but they also want them to earn it. Fangio seemingly makes a concerted effort not to compliment any of them too much.

But the Bears’ young defensive backs surely are part of the reason why Fangio sees improvement in his defense.

“To me, it’s just what your eyes tell you, not what stats tell you,” Fangio said. “I think we’re seeing some growth.”