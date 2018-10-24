Is Jets rookie Sam Darnold the perfect tonic for what ails the Bears defense?

In a span of seven days, the Bears defense will go from facing a quarterback who’s seen everything to one who, in football terms, is just a baby.

And he’s coming off one of the worst games a passer has played all year.

In his seventh career start, Sam Darnold, the Jets’ rookie, went 17-for-42 for 206 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday’s 37-17 loss to the Vikings.

Darnold’s 34.4 passer rating in that game was the second-worst mark of any starter this season. The Bills’ Nathan Peterman, who might one day have the honor named after him, posted a 0.0 rating in the season-opener against the Ravens.

The Bears smell blood.

“As a rookie, we want to still make him make a mistake,” safety Eddie Jackson said. “We’re going to send pressure at him and hopefully get some turnovers.”

The old football saw — that you blitz a rookie more than a veteran — applies this week. Expect defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to present the opposite tack than he tried against Tom Brady, who carved up a defense that often rushed only three guys.

Trying to confuse a rookie quarterback is standard around the league, Jackson said.

“Right now we want to take advantage of that,” he said.

Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan joked that “you don’t have to be a player to know” that there’s a difference between Brady, who’s attempted 9,055 passes, and Darnold, who’s tried 221.

“Tom, I feel like, was probably more aware of what was going on, what coverages are, certain reads and stuff,” cornerback Bryce Callahan said. “I still prepare the same regardless of what quarterback is out there.”

Maybe. But with a rookie on the way, the Bears have preached aggression, both in terms of a pass rush and takeaways, this week.

The Bears have proven they can do both. They’re tied for first in the NFL with 11 interceptions this season and have logged at least one interception in every game this year. Their plus-seven turnover margin is the second-best in the NFL, and their 65 points scored off turnovers lead the league.

Their 19 sacks are tied for eighth-most in the league — though they recorded 18 of those through their first four games.

After allowing 69 points combined in their past two games, a rookie quarterback could cure exactly what ails the Bears.

“You know he has playmaking ability out there, but Tom Brady, he’s been around for a long time and he knows the game a little bit better,” Trevathan said. “But this young guy, he can play ball. We’re not going to take him easy, we’re not going to take anything we do easy.”

Jets coach Todd Bowles said he was pleased with how the USC alum, who ranks 26h in the league with 222 passing yards per game, has reacted to his performance against the Vikings.

“He tries to get better and learn from his mistakes,” he said. “He studies. And he works to get better every day. So attitude-wise, he’s been great.”

Darnold, he said, is up for the challenge.

“Just because he stays true to who he is,” he said. “He doesn’t try to put on any airs and try to be something he’s not or someone he’s not. He loves football, he loves the game. He has an inner-burning fire that allows him to be the best where he doesn’t have to show it outwardly; he wants to put in the work. He wants to be the best. He’s very comfortable around his teammates and the guys who gravitate towards him. He’s always willing to learn. And not a lot of things faze him.”

If that sounds familiar, it is: the Bears said the same thing about rookie Mitch Trubisky last year.

This season, though, the Bears defense is the one looking to benefit from those growing pains.