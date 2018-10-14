Bears vs. Dolphins: Live updates and highlights for Week 6

The Bears look to stay hot coming out of their bye week with a Week 6 road game against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. They’ll be rocking the orange jerseys for the first time this season under the hot and humid weather in South Florida, where the heat index is expected to be near 100 at kickoff.

The matchup should be a favorable one for the Bears despite the game being held on the road. The Dolphins have lost back-to-back games after a 3-0 start to the season. Even worse for Miami, backup Brock Osweiler is set to start at quarterback with Ryan Tannehill out due to injury.

That development should have Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and the rest of the Bears defense licking their chops. Tannehill, while not an elite NFL passer, at least brings some athleticism and mobility to the table. Osweiler, a 6-7 tree trunk of a quarterback, will likely have a long afternoon trying to dodge arguably the most fearsome pass rush in football. His only playing time this season came in mop-up duty of a blowout loss to the Patriots two weeks ago.

Thanks to our fabulous @NFLResearch dept … 6 of Khalil Mack’s 45.5 career sacks have come against Brock Osweiler. Mack set his single game career high in sacks (5) against Osweiler in 2015, Wk14 (Raiders won the game 15-12). #CHIvsMIA @nflnetwork — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) October 14, 2018

For the Bears’ offense, the big question is whether Mitch Trubisky can keep it up after his breakout six-touchdown performance against Tampa Bay. The team likely won’t need that kind of effort Sunday, especially with Vic Fangio’s crew facing an Osweiler-led offense this week, but the second-year QB needs to show some sustained progress after tearing up the Buccaneers.

Here’s a look at the orange jerseys:

How to watch Bears vs. Dolphins

Time: 12 p.m.

TV: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports Go