Hoge & Jahns Podcast: What to expect from Bears in playoffs vs. Eagles

In episode 210 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ wild-card matchup against the Eagles.

Will the Bears’ defense continue to dominate against quarterback Nick Foles? Can Mitch Trubisky handle the intensity of the playoffs? What about Matt Nagy? Your voicemails, their picks and more:

EPISODE 210