Bears free agency: WR Taylor Gabriel plans to join Allen Robinson, Trey Burton

Falcons slot receiver Taylor Gabriel plans to sign with the Bears when free agency opens Wednesday, a source confirmed.

The 5-8 speedster had 33 catches for 378 yards in 16 games last year. The season before, he was a weapon on the Falcons’ Super Bowl-losing team. A former undrafted free agent, he spent his first two seasons with the Browns.

The Bears were interested in coach Matt Nagy’s former slot receiver, Albert Wilson, but he agreed to sign with the Dolphins earlier Tuesday.

Gabriel will provide much-needed speed to a receiving corps that now features Allen Robinson, Cam Meredith and Kevin White. The Bears agreed to sign pass-catching tight end Trey Burton earlier Tuesday.