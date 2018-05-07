Bears iPad among items stolen from first-round pick Roquan Smith’s car

Roquan Smith, the Bears’ first-round pick in last month’s draft, is missing a Bears iPad after it was stolen from his car over the weekend. The team typically distributes iPads to serve as a de facto playbook.

According to Athens-Clarke County (Ga.) public information officer Epifanio Rodriguez, Smith called the police department at 11:45 a.m. Saturday to report that items from his 2018 BMW X5 had been stolen. His car had been parked at an apartment complex since 5 p.m. on Friday. No damage was reported to the car, which Smith may have left unlocked.

Among the items stolen were the Bears’ iPad; four pairs of Bose headphones; Bluetooth speakers; a Kyboe watch; a Michael Kors watch; Nike shoes; Smith’s Georgia helmet; Smith’s Georgia jersey worn during the regular season; Smith’s Georgia jersey worn in the Rose Bowl; and Smith’s Georgia jersey worn in the national tittle game.

Officers were able to collect fingerprints, Rodriguez said Monday, and the case remains open.