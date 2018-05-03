Facing make-or-break season, Bears WR Kevin White can find hope in Kyle Fuller

After having his fifth-year option declined Wednesday, Kevin White won’t have to look far for inspiration in his walk year.

It’s as close as Kyle Fuller’s locker.

A year ago, Bears general manager Ryan Pace decided not to pick up the cornerback’s option following— see if this sounds familiar — a season lost to injury. Instead, the team’s first round pick in 2014 went to training camp not assured of a prominent role on the team’s roster — if he had one at all.

Healthy and motivated, Fuller made the team, earned a starting spot and posted the best season of his career. He was rewarded for it, eventually, when, after the Bears gave him the transition tag, they matched the Packers’ offer sheet for a four-year deal worth $18 million guaranteed.

Bears receiver Kevin White is entering a walk year. (Getty Images)

The lesson for White: despite declining his option, the Bears will be open-minded when evaluating the receiver’s long-term future with the team.

But he has to stay healthy and perform first — in that order.

He’s yet to do either during a pro career that, through three seasons, ranks among the biggest top-10 busts of the last decade. White has finished exactly three NFL games in his three-year NFL career. He missed his rookie season in 2015 after having preseason surgery on a stress fracture in his shin. A broken left fibula in his fourth game of the 2016 season cost him the rest of the year. He broke his shoulder blade in last year’s opener, making his declined option, which would have cost the Bears $13.924 million in 2019, a fait accompli — if it hadn’t been already.

Fuller, by contrast, had started all 30 games in which he’d appeared before missing all of 2016 after having knee surgery.

The Bears spent the offseason preparing for life without White, signing Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel as free agents and, last week, drafting Anthony Miller in the second round. Tight end Trey Burton will serve as a de facto receiver, too, giving the Bears at least four more viable long-term pass-catching options than White.

New head coach Matt Nagy has been blunt in evaluating White, saying that his “confidence hasn’t been where it needs to be” and that he needs to stack consistent practices.

“And then, when the game comes, he’s got to make plays,” he said.

Nagy has praised White’s physical skills, saying that he could help the Bears this season. He’ll get every chance to — with a fully guaranteed contract this year, the Bears will be motivated to have him break camp on the team.

Only a year away from becoming a free agent, the 25-year-old has every incentive to do the same. If he can’t, he’ll never get a better opportunity.