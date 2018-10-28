Bears vs. Jets: Live updates and highlights for Week 8

After reality set in the past two weeks, the Bears look to get back on track with a home matchup against the Jets on Sunday afternoon. They’ll have to do it without Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson, however, after both players were listed as inactive for Week 8 due to injuries.

Mack, who hurt his right ankle two weeks ago against the Dolphins, didn’t look like himself in a loss to the Patriots. The Bears kept him out of practice all week in hopes that his status would improve enough to play Sunday, but they’re keeping him out of the lineup rather than trot him out on a limited basis again.

Robinson will also be out due to a nagging groin injury that hampered him in practice the past two weeks, which could lead to greater roles for Anthony Miller and Taylor Gabriel.

Two players who will be watched closely Sunday are the young quarterbacks. Mitch Trubisky needs to rebound from a shaky performance with his arm against New England, while rookie Sam Darnold has had his ups and downs in his first year with the Jets. Nobody in the NFL has thrown more interceptions than Darnold entering this week, so the Bears defense has a chance to make some big plays even without Mack in the lineup.

Leonard Floyd will likely need to step up to make that happen. The 26-year-old hasn’t recorded a sack yet this season, and while he was limited early by a hand injury, the pressure is on to make an impact in the pass rush with Mack sidelined.

How to watch Bears vs. Jets

Time: 12 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Live stream: CBS All Access