Bears replace injured K Cairo Santos with Mike Nugent

The Bears put kicker Cairo Santos on injured reserve Monday, one day after he was limited to extra points and was only available for short-yardage tries which never came. He tweaked his groin during warmups, but spent most of the last two months rehabbing a similar injury before signing with the Bears two weeks ago.

They replaced him with Mike Nugent, a 35-year-old veteran. He went 7-for-9 with the Cowboys this year after spending seven years with the Bengals, who the Bears play Sunday. Nugent will be their third kicker in four games.

He began his career with the Jets before splitting 2009 between the Cardinals and Buccaneers.