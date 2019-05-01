Bears bring in veteran CB Kayvon Webster for a visit

After drafting two cornerbacks last week, the Bears continued to explore adding depth behind their starters Wednesday. They brought veteran free agent Kayvon Webster for a visit, sources confirmed.

A six-year pro, Webster has appeared in 67 games and starting 15 in stints with the Broncos, Rams and Texans. He started 11 times for Los Angeles two years ago, picking off one pass and batting seven passes. He has two interceptions and 21 passes defensed in his career.

Webster played two games for the Texans last year before injuries struck.

The 28-year-old was a third-round pick of the Broncos in 2013.

The Bears are set at their three starting cornerback positions — Kyle Fuller and Prince Amukamara will play outside with free agent signee Buster Skrine covering the slot. They drafted Kansas State’s Duke Shelley, a four-year starter, and Valdosta State project Stephen Denmark last week.