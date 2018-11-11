Bears vs. Lions: Live updates and highlights for Week 10

First quarter

Bears 6, Lions 0: After Leonard Floyd gets called for offsides on the Bears’ first defensive play of the game, Bryce Callahan delivers on the blitz to take down Matthew Stafford and set up a second-and-long for the Lions.

Bears 6, Lions 0: What an opening drive. Mitch Trubisky went a perfect 5-of-5 for 61 yards and Tarik Cohen punched it in from up close to wrap up the eight-play, 75-drive opener. However, Cody Parkey hit the upright on the extra point, continuing his shaky play at kicker.

Bears 0, Lions 0: The Bears open the game with the ball after a touchback. Here are today’s captains:

#Bears captains: Michael Burton, Bryce Callahan, Patrick Scales — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) November 11, 2018

Before the game

The Bears begin one of the most crucial stretches of the 2018 regular season with a home matchup against the Lions on Sunday afternoon. The game, which begins at noon CT, starts an 11-day run in which the Bears will play three consecutive games against NFC North opponents. The results will go a long way toward determining who wins the division.

Coming off back-to-back wins over the Jets and Bills, the Bears narrowly stand atop the standings with a 5-3 record. The Vikings are directly behind them at 5-3-1, and the Packers and Lions are both still in the mix despite being below .500. The crowded standings put extra importance on the coming weeks, when the Bears could make a statement by extending their lead.

The good news for Chicago is that its returning to full strength, or somewhere close to it, after being without Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson for the past two games. Both players are listed as active and slated to return to duty Sunday after some welcomed recovery time. It’s fair to say that the defense is excited to have its cornerstone and “multiplier” back in the fold.

The Lions have been a mixed bag this season. They had a very good run from Weeks 3-7, winning games against the Patriots, Packers and Dolphins, but are coming off back-to-back losses. Whether you look at the passing game, running game or defense, they’ve been mediocre. Still, any team that can beat New England and Green Bay deserves the Bears’ full attention.

How to watch Bears vs. Lions

Time: 12 p.m. CT

TV: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports Go