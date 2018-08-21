Question looms for Kevin White: ‘Can this guy help us out when it matters most?’

Depending on the way your mind works, Kevin White playing into the second half of the Bears’ third preseason game was either the perfect time to give him much-needed snaps — or was a reflection of how low he sits on the Bears’ hierarchy of receivers.

While both might be true, Matt Nagy chose the latter descriptor.

“It’s a good sign for him … ” the Bears coach said. “We get sometimes on these rep counts with guys, and everyone’s a little bit different. We felt like it was a good game for him to really get his juices going and to see what he can do out there for a longer period of time.

“It just worked that way. We’ll continue to do that.”

Denver Broncos cornerback Isaac Yiadom breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White Saturday. | Jack Dempsey, AP photo

Given rookie Anthony Miller’s sizzling preseason, White may rank no higher than fourth on the Bears’ list of receivers — and sixth on the pass-catcher roster, behind tight end Trey Burton and running back Tarik Cohen.

The Bears owe the former first-round pick guaranteed money — and that will work in his favor when they determine a roster spot on Sept 1. Still, the team wants to make him prove he belongs. In his first year at Halas Hall, Nagy has little film to White to go off — injuries have limited he fourth-year player to five regular-season games. He’s only finished three.

“We gotta be able to know, ‘Can this guy help us out when it matters most?’” Nagy said.

In that sense, Saturday’s all-important dress rehearsal against the Chiefs will be the most important game White has played as a pro.

The Bears have spent all offseason nurturing White’s confidence. They think it’s starting to pay off.

“I thought he played fast – I thought he played confident,” backup quarterback Chase Daniel said after Saturday’s win. “And that is his thing. When he can play fast, play confident, and know what he is doing, it means a lot. He showed some flashes out there tonight.

“He is going to get some more game time coming up in Kansas City. We’ll go from there.”

White caught two passes on four targets for 15 yards against the Broncos. Lost in the box score: on third-and-15 in the first quarter, White beat rookie Isaac Yiadom deep down the right sideline. Trubisky underthrew him and White fought back for the ball, drawing a 37-yard pass interference penalty that led to the Bears’ first touchdown.

“The corner was playing high over top, so if he doesn’t pass interfere, I believe, Kevin comes down with the ball,” Trubisky said after the game. “We’re just going to keep getting the ball in his hands. He’s going to get more and more comfortable, and along with these other receivers, the more reps we can get as a unit and as an offense. Just continue to practice this scheme and get better and better at it.

“But Kevin’s done a great job and he showed glimpses (Saturday). The more he gets the ball, the more confident he gets and just continues to go back to himself, so it’s been great to see him.”

The Bears need to see more of it.

“He adds a lot of speed to the game,” rookie receiver Anthony Miller said. “He opens a lot of eyes on the defense. Guys have to be aware because he will go deep on you and open the ‘D’ up. That opens a lot up to the offense as well.”