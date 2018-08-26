Who makes the team? Breaking down the Bears’ roster with cuts looming Saturday

Six weeks ago, the Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley handicapped the Bears’ 90-man squad on the eve of training camp. With cuts looming Saturday, here’s how the Bears’ 53-man roster is shaping up entering the 2018 regular season.

Offense (25 players kept)

Quarterbacks

They’ll likely keep: 2

They’re in: Mitch Trubisky, Chase Daniel

They’re on the bubble: Tyler Bray

The thinking: The Chiefs kept three quarterbacks last year, but one was a rookie. Nagy has praised the chemistry between his quarterbacks — “Those guys have a hell of a room going on right now,” he said Saturday — but Bray could get cut because the Bears need the roster spot elsewhere.

He said it: “I think this has been a really good training camp for him. From the start of training camp to even our last practice at Vernon Hills, he showed a lot of command in the huddle.” — Daniel, on Trubisky

Running backs

They’ll likely keep: 4

They’re in: Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen, Benny Cunningham

They’re on the bubble: Taquan Mizzell, FB Michael Burton

They’re out: Knile Davis, Ryan Nall

The thinking: Mizzell seems to fit the multi-dimensional mold of Nagy’s offense. Burton, by contrast, seems miscast, as Nagy doesn’t play a true fullback. Nall could reach the practice squad.

He said it: “(Shotgun formations) just open things up a lot more. And then we have so many weapons on the outside, they definitely can’t load the box up. A lot of wide-open holes.” — Howard

Wide receivers

They’ll likely keep: 6

They’re in: Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller, Kevin White

They’re on the bubble: Josh Bellamy, Javon Wims, Marlon Brown, Bennie Fowler, Tanner Gentry

They’re out: DeMarcus Ayers, Garrett Johnson, Malachi Jones

The thinking: The Bears owe White money whether he makes the team or not, but he’s been good enough — particularly Saturday, when he caught two passes for 33 yards and a score — to make the team despite offering little special teams value. Wims is a better game player than practice participant, and it’s shown in his star turns during the first and fourth contests. The seventh-round might have too much good game film to sneak back onto the practice squad if the Bears cut him.

He said it: “Just to be out there in a game atmosphere, playing at those high speeds and everything, was everything I missed.” — Robinson, who’s recovered from a torn ACL.

Tight ends

They’ll likely keep: 5

They’re in: Trey Burton, Dion Sims, Adam Shaheen, Ben Braunecker, Daniel Brown

They’re out: Zach Miller (on the PUP list), Colin Thompson

The thinking: A spread team keeping five tight ends? Believe it — presuming Shaheen’s right ankle and foot sprain isn’t bad enough to send him to injured reserve. Brown and Braunecker provide enough special teams value to justify the decision.

He said it: “They’re pretty deep in the tight ends room. And they’re a smart group, so you can really plug them in at any time and they’ll do exactly what you need to do.” — Trubisky

Offensive line

They’ll likely keep: 8

They’re in: Cody Whitehair, Kyle Long, Charles Leno Jr., Bobby Massie, James Daniels, Eric Kush

They’re on the bubble: Bradley Sowell, Earl Watford, Rashaad Coward, Jordan Morgan

They’re out: Hroniss Grasu, Will Pericak, Matt McCants, Brandon Greene, Dejon Allen,

The thinking: Watford played tackle earlier in his NFL career, but hasn’t this preseason. Sowell has, but he hurt his left knee Saturday. As vested veterans, both could be cut and then re-signed after Week 1 if the Bears want to avoid guaranteeing their salaries. Coward, a transplanted defensive lineman, and Morgan, a fifth-round pick in 2017 who redshirted last year, are prime practice squad candidates.

He said it: “I see an offensive line that’s a group that’s very together. We play hard, we practice hard and we take pride in the little things, the basics. And at the end of the day that’s what it comes down to — the basics — for an offensive lineman.” — Long

Defense (25 players kept)

Defensive line

They’ll likely keep: 5

They’re in: Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Roy Robertson-Harris, Jonathan Bullard, Bilal Nichols

They’re on the bubble: John Jenkins, Nick Williams

They’re out: Cavon Walker, Abdullah Anderson

The thinking: The projected defensive line rotation remains unchanged since camp started. Hicks’ sore knee limited him to only one preseason game, but Robertson-Harris’ outstanding preseason should make the Bears feel better about their depth.

He said it: “I definitely feel more comfortable than I did a year ago — OTAs a year ago, preseason, still trying to get used to the defense. I feel like, being that I played a whole year in the defense, I know what I’m doing.” — Robertson-Harris

Outside linebackers

They’ll likely keep: 5

They’re in: Leonard Floyd, Sam Acho, Aaron Lynch, Kylie Fitts

They’re on the bubble: Kasim Edebali, Isaiah Irving

They’re out: Elijah Norris

The thinking: Even if Floyd can put a club on his broken right hand and play in the opener, the Bears have to be concerned about depth. Lynch has practiced exactly once since hurting his hamstring on the first day of practice. Edebali, who is 29 years old with eight career sacks, has fared well enough this summer to be the team’s in-case-of-emergency option.

He said it: “My worry is just to get in the best shape I can, possible, so when Week 1 comes, whenever I’m ready … I’ll be able to go full-speed and do what I can for my team.” — Lynch

Inside linebackers

They’ll likely keep: 5

They’re in: Danny Trevathan, Roquan Smith, Nick Kwiatkoski, Joel Iyiegbuniwe

They’re on the bubble: John Timu

They’re out: Josh Woods, Jonathan Anderson, Ro’Derrick Hoskins

The thinking: Timu, a solid backup, prevents the Bears from having to rely on two rookies in their two-deep. Smith, who’s participated in two full practices all camp, could play Thursday’s exhibition game if healthy.

He said it: “Iron sharpens iron. I just want to make sure (Smith) is in the best situation possible, he knows as much as he can before he goes on that field, takes care of himself and makes some plays, and vice-versa.“ — Trevathan

Cornerbacks

They’ll likely keep: 6

They’re in: Kyle Fuller, Prince Amukamara, Bryce Callhan, Cre’Von LeBlanc

They’re on the bubble: Sherrick McManis, Marcus Cooper

They’re out: Michael Joseph, Kevin Toliver, Doran Grant, John Franklin III, Rashard Fant

The thinking: Considering McManis is almost exclusively a special teamer, it will be interesting to see if the Bears find their backup outside cornerback on the waiver wire.

He said it: “(Amukamara) hadn’t caught the ball much throughout his career. He’s played some good corner and he’s been a valuable corner, so he wants to add a dimension and a skillset to his game.” — defensive backs coach Ed Donatell

Safeties

They’ll likely keep: 4

They’re in: Adrian Amos, Eddie Jackson

They’re on the bubble: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Deiondre’ Hall

They’re out: Nick Orr, Jonathon Mincy

The thinking: Houston-Carson has a broken right forearm — though it was no longer in a cast Saturday — while Hall was suspended for the first game for violating the league’s drug policy. Would the Bears dare enter Week 1 with only one backup safety?

He said it: “(Jackson) is way more comfortable, and him and Amos back there together, it’s a team. The safeties are a team operation and they’re in control of the language in-between plays. And they’ve done really well.” —Donatell

Specialists (3 players kept)

They’ll likely keep: 3

They’re in: K Cody Parkey, P Pat O’Donnell, LS Patrick Scales

They’re out: P Ryan Winslow, LS Tanner Carew

The thinking: O’Donnell has outplayed Winslow all camp, and Carew has only been with the team for 10 days.

He said it: “I think he’s obviously continued to mature each and every year. He has a distinct routine. He knows that if he misses one, he knows how to fix it.” — special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, on Parkey