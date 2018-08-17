From Mitch Trubisky to (maybe) Roquan Smith, 4 Bears things to watch vs. Broncos

DENVER — The first time Bradley Chubb saw Mitch Trubisky, the quarterback came off the bench for one pass — North Carolina starter Marquise Williams’ helmet popped off — and threw a touchdown against his N.C. State team.

“I knew he was special then,” Chubb, the outside linebacker the Broncos chose No. 5 overall this year, said.

The next year against Chubb, Trubisky threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 55 yards more.

“Tough guy,” Chubb said. “I’d try to be in his face as much as I could, but he was still getting up and throwing the ball and doing everything he needed to do.”

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, left, looks to pass the ball after taking a snap from center Cody Whitehair on Thursday. | David Zalubowski, AP photo

Chubb saw the same flashes during the Broncos’ two joint practices this week.

“He looks the exact same,” he said. “Mitch has been consistent.”

After a strong week of practice, Trubisky will try to carry that over in the Bears’ third preseason game tonight. Here’s a look at what else we’ll be watching:

Progress

Trubisky went 2-for-4 for four yards in his preseason debut. Let’s see how he does with a lineup that actually resembles the Bears’ opening day depth chart.

Receiver Allen Robinson will make his preseason debut. Running back Jordan Howard said he will, too, while Tarik Cohen wiwll play more than the one snap he saw against the Bengals.

“It’s definitely exciting to have those guys out there,” Trubisky said. “We continue to create that chemistry in practice and my job is just to get the ball to the playmakers. … It’ll be nice to see those guys with the ball in their hands this weekend.”

Coach Matt Nagy’s first-team offense has yet to have success. He wants to see it Saturday.

“For us, obviously, you want to score touchdowns,” Nagy said. “You want to be able to put points up on the board. But I want to see some first downs. I want to see a balance of a run and pass. I want to see protection.

“You have protection, you give that quarterback green grass regardless of who it is, they’ll produce. They’ll make the throws. So it all starts up front. Can we match them up front? And then can we get the run game going?”

Catching on

After fans spent the offseason wondering how Howard will fit into the Bears’ offensive scheme, the running back finally gets to show what he’s worked on — becoming a three-down back.

“I get to catch the ball in a real game and see how far my improvements have come,” he said. “I’m really excited about that.”

So is Robinson. Since the end of the 2016 year, he’s played exactly three regular-season snaps.

His return to game action for the first time since his tore his left anterior cruciate ligament, then, is significant — even if it’s an exhibition game.

“It’s been a lot of training and the least amount of games,” he said. “It’s been a while. I’m really looking forward to it. And I’m excited — that’s why you put in all the hard work, to play in games. “

Roquan watch

Nagy could have quelled any speculation about linebacker Roquan Smith playing Saturday by saying the word at any point this week. That he hasn’t is telling.

Still, it will be interesting to see how the Bears weigh the benefits of playing time against the fact that Smith has participated in one padded practice since January. That the game is at altitude — and Smith can’t possibly be in football shape — further complicates matters.

By ending his holdout Monday night and practicing with the Bears from Tuesday through Thursday, Smith has guaranteed his availability for the season-opener. Would the Bears feel the need to push him?

It’s a snap?

Like he did for stretches last year, Bears center Cody Whitehair has struggled with snaps during training camp, leaving them either too high or too low and messing with the timing of the Bears’ plays.

Asked whether his struggles were physical or mental, Whitehair was honest.

“I’m not sure — it’s probably both,” he said. “I just have to keep working on it. the only way to get better is practice.”

And to do it in games. The Bears’ starting line figures to play most of the first quarter. Whitehair’s snaps need to be perfect to calm a brewing controversy — second-round pick James Daniels is playing center almost exclusively and could force the Bears to move Whitehair to left guard.

“I’m a team guy,” Whitehair said. “And wherever they need me to play, I’ll figure out a way to get it done.”