Bears nominate RB Benny Cunningham for NFL’s sportsmanship award

The Bears have selected running back Benny Cunningham as its nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

NFL veterans Drew Brees, Joe Thomas, Von Miller and Luke Kuechly are also among the 32 nominees announced Tuesday.

The award, now in its fourth year, honors the founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

One player from each team is nominated by current NFL players. A panel of former players selects eight finalists, four from each conference. That panel includes Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Warrick Dunn, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler.

Bears running back Benny Cunningham carries the football in the second quarter against the Packers at Soldier Field on Nov. 12, 2017. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Those eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot when players vote on Dec. 15. As for the Pro Bowl, a team can’t vote for its own player.

The award will be presented on Feb. 3, the night before the Super Bowl, at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press hands out its individual league awards. The recipient will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

Past winners have been Larry Fitzgerald, Charles Woodson and Frank Gore.

The nominees