Bears notebook: RB David Montgomery makes a good first impression

When running back David Montgomery was analyzing potential teams he’d like to play for prior to the draft, the Bears came up No. 1 on his list. The fit was that good — from general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy on down.

“Coach Nagy is a great coach,” Montgomery, the Bears’ third-round draft pick, said Saturday. “The values that he lives by and what he stands by as a coach is definitely big. And me understanding that and trying to kind of pattern myself and do the same thing.

Montgomery has lot to learn, but he can see how Nagy’s playbook can take advantage of his versatility. And he already has shown fluidity as a receiver out of the backfield that made him so enticing to the Bears.

“I’m very confident in myself as far as catching the ball,” Montgomery said. “I played quarterback in high school, so I was catching the ball every play we ran out of the gun. So I got used to it over time.”

Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches running back David Montgomery during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp at Halas Hall on Friday. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

Nagy already is excited about the possibilities.

“Well, he had a nice catch down the sideline [Saturday] — did you see it?” Nagy said. “He’s extremely focused when he’s in practice, which I love. He’s very dialed-in to whatever his assignment is. He loves being out here.

“It’s not a lot of running right now, but when he gets the chance to [carry] the football, he sprints through that hole, makes some cuts, makes some moves and he’s gone.”

Kicking Derby

Spencer Evans, who trailed the field in the early going of the kicking derby on Friday, was the top performer Saturday — typifying the up-and-down nature of the competition that has no clear leader after two days.

Evans, a tryout rookie from Purdue, was among six of the eight kickers who connected from 42 yards in front of teammates at the end of the team portion of practice. Chris Blewitt, Emmit Carpenter, Casey Bednarski, Elliott Fry and Justin Yoon also hit. Redford Jones and John Baron missed.

Welcome Matt

Running back Matt Forte was the consummate teammate in his eight-year career with the Bears — setting high standards as a hard worker and versatile player who sacrificed personal gain and glory for the good of the team. Those are attributes Nagy surely hopes will rub off on the current players — one of the ideas behind Nagy inviting former Bears players to talk to the rookies at a Halas Hall dinner prior to the opening of rookie mini-camp the past two years.

“He’s a very, very wise man,” Montgomery said of Forte. “Just being able to pass some of the gold nuggets that he took from playing and being such a great back — so I was definitely trying to … just soak it all in like a sponge.”

“He just told me to attack practice each and every day, form good habits and the good things will happen,” said Kerrith Whyte, a seventh-round draft pick from Florida Atlantic. “He said it was a great organization, the city is lovely and I should have a great experience here.”