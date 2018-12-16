Bears vs. Packers: Live updates and game highlights for Week 15

Bears 14, Packers 6: The Packers settle for a 43-yard field goal from Mason Crosby, which keeps the Bears ahead by a touchdown.

Bears 14, Packers 3: With the Packers driving near the Bears’ 40, we’ve taken an early break as trainers tend to Aaron Lynch. Green Bay also announced that running back Aaron Jones won’t be returning to the game.

#Bears OLB Aaron Lynch walks off the field and straight to the locker room. Looks like a right arm issue. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) December 16, 2018

Halftime: Bears 14, Packers 3

Bears 14, Packers 3: A late effort gave the Packers a shot at a Hail Mary as time expired in the second quarter, but Davante Adams couldn’t corral the ball in the end zone, so the Bears go into halftime up 11. The Packers get the ball to open the second half.

Bears 14, Packers 3: TOUCHDOWN! Tarik Cohen used a burst of speed to get to the outside, dove for the end zone and reached the ball over the pylon to complete a five-play, 61-yard drive. That drive was the first time in this game that Cohen really did some damage, and he made it count.

Bears 7, Packers 3: A quick three-and-out by the Packers gave the ball right back to the Bears, who are driving after a 22-yard run by Tarik Cohen. This is a chance for them to add to their lead before the Packers get the ball back to open the second half.

Bears 7, Packers 3: The Bears’ drive stalls out but the punt crew comes up with another strong play to pin the Packers inside the 5-yard line. Aaron Rodgers will have just over two minutes to try to take back the lead before halftime.

Bears 7, Packers 3: Mitch Trubisky’s ability to dodge pass rushers proves crucial on back-to-back plays, including a third-down conversion where he finds Adam Shaheen for a 23-yard gain. Those are the moments when he’s putting all of his tools on display.

Bears 7, Packers 3: The Packers get the ball back and drive into Bears territory, but they stall after a big run stop by Aaron Lynch on second down. Mason Crosby hits from 41 yards out to compete the nine-play, 38-yard drive and get the Packers on the scoreboard.

Bears 7, Packers 0: Mack Back Sack? Sure why not. The Bears’ pass rush delivers again with a sack on third down, and this one is particularly big because it ensures Green Bay is outside of field goal territory, so it has to settle for a punt. The Bears’ offense has a long field to go after Tarik Cohen took the fair catch inside their own 10-yard line, however.

First quarter: Bears 7, Packers 0

Bears 7, Packers 0: The first quarter wraps up with the Packers driving into Bears territory off a big catch-and-run from Jamaal Williams. Green Bay also announced that starting running back Aaron Jones is questionable to return with a knee injury, so we may see a lot more of Williams.

Bears 7, Packers 0: TOUCHDOWN! Jordan Howard’s ability to move the chains proved crucial to the Bears’ first scoring drive. He’s only got 26 yards off seven carries so far, but that’s his first rushing touchdown since Nov. 4 against the Bills.

Bears 0, Packers 0: After a stellar bit of punt coverage to pin the Packers inside the five, Khalil Mack delivers on a third down with his 11th sack of the season to end Green Bay’s first series. The Packers’ offensive line, which doesn’t have Bryan Bulaga, looks like it could be a major issue in this game. Aaron Rodgers will likely be tasked with getting the ball out quickly like he did to hit Randall Cobb for the lone first down of the drive.

Bears 0, Packers 0: The Bears’ first completion of the game puts Allen Robinson in open space for a 30-yard gain. He’s up to 47 catches for 645 yards this season.

Bears 0, Packers 0: Green Bay won the coin toss and opted to defer, so the Bears’ offense gets the ball to start the game.

Before the game

A lot has happened since the last time the Bears and Packers played in early September. The former has surged to the brink of clinching its first division title in years. The latter collapsed after a 3-2-1 start, fired its longtime head coach and likely won’t reach the playoffs.

All of that sets the stage for a Sunday afternoon showdown at Soldier Field with much different stakes from the past few seasons. The Bears have a chance to wrap the bow on their first NFC North title since 2010 if they can put away the struggling Packers, who have lost five of their last seven games. Green Bay, usually the one with Super Bowl aspirations, will try to play spoiler for its rival.

The Bears enter the contest with all the momentum based on recent play. They’re coming off an impressive Week 14 victory over the NFC West-leading Rams, who had just one loss entering that contest.

The Packers, meanwhile, had lost five of six before beating the Falcons last week. Not helping matters for Green Bay is that linemen Bryan Bulaga and Kenny Clark will be out, removing two of their key pieces from the battle at the line of scrimmage.

How to watch Bears vs. Packers

Time: 12 p.m. CT

TV: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports Go