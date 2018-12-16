Packers OT Bryan Bulaga out for rivalry game vs. Bears

Bryan Bulaga, the Packers’ starting right tackle who would have been tasked with blocking Khalil Mack, won’t play in Sunday’s rivalry game.

The Marian Central alum has a knee injury. He’s joined on the sideline by Kenny Clark, the Packers’ steady starting defensive tackle, who has an elbow injury.

The Bears are remarkably healthy. Receiver Kevin White, the former first-round pick, is again a healthy scratch. Other inactives include quarterback Tyler Bray, fullback Michael Burton, outside linebacker Kylie Fitts, offensive tackle Rashaad Coward, receiver Javon Wims and defensive lineman Nick Williams.

With a win Sunday — or a Vikings home loss to the Dolphins — the Bears can clinch their first NFC North title since 2010.