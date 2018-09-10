Khalil Mack’s attack isn’t enough for Bears vs. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Bears’ “Mack Attack” officially began at the 13 minute, 37-second-mark of the first quarter against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. That’s when outside linebacker Khalil Mack took the field for first time.

On the Packers’ fourth play from scrimmage, Mack replaced surprise starter Aaron Lynch at left outside linebacker. And on his first snap in a Bears uniform, Mack made a difference, driving right tackle Bryan Bulaga into quarterback Aaron Rodgers to force an early throw on 2nd-and-10.

It was the start of a good night for Mack. But the Bears’ defense, as a unit, lacked finish. The Packers rallied behind a hobbled Rodgers out of 20-point hole to pull out a wild 24-23 victory.

“We let them make too many big plays down the stretch,” said Mack, who had a 27-yard pick-six and a sack, strip and fumble recovery.

Bears OLB Khalil Mack scores on 27-yard pick-six against the Packers. | Jeffrey Phelps/AP

“Especially when we talk about throwing it deep, you can’t have that. We’ve got to put more pressure on the quarterback.”

Instead, it was an all-time great quarterback who put pressure on the Bears in the second half after getting carted off early in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Rodgers was hurt trying to protect himself against pressure from Mack and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris. As Rodgers lowered himself and braced for impact, Robertson-Harris pounced on him. Rodgers, who recently signed a four-year, $134 million, was examined in the medical tent on the sideline, then taken to the locker room.

It was a major scare for the Packers that turned into a major comeback, though, Quarterback Mitch Trubisky and coach Matt Nagy will be blamed for the ugly loss, but the Bears’ defense broke down after Rodgers returned in the second half.

Rodgers completed 20 of 30 passes for 286 yards, three touchdowns and a 130.7 passer rating. Nearly all of that came in the second half. Rodgers only completed 3 of 7 passes for 13 yards in the first.

“He looked like he was hurting a little bit,” Mack said. “He was trying to get it out quick, but unfortunately we couldn’t get a ‘dub.’ He came back and definitely put them in position to win.”

Overall, it still was a great debut for Mack. He was everything the Bears hoped he’d be after acquiring him from the Raiders in a deal based on two first-round picks. Heck, Mack was probably more than the Bears expected after he missed the entire preseason because of his contract holdout with the Raiders

Good things even happened for the Bears when Mack missed. Rookie linebacker Roquan Smith sacked Kizer for a nine-yard loss after Mack whiffed. It was Smith’s first play in the NFL, too. He replaced Danny Trevathan, who was hurt in a collision on a tackle, to close out the first half.

Mack should get better, too. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is only getting started with him. The Bears’ blockbuster trade for Mack is barely a week old.

The Packers were clearly monitoring Mack, too. They knew when he was on the field and when he wasn’t. On their second possession, the Packers hurried to the line after gaining seven yards on 2nd-and-20.

But it was a ruse. The Packers quickly huddled, then came running back Ty Montgomery’s negated 48-yard catch-and-run, which was negated by a holding penalty. Still, their trickery prevented the Bears from subbing in Mack for Lynch, who missed the entire preseason because of a hamstring injury.

Mack wasn’t on the field, but he still made an impact.

He’s that good … but he still wasn’t good enough in the end.

“I got to get way better, especially playing down the stretch,” he said.

Mack learned just how tough the Packers are to beat with Rodgers, healthy or not.

“You could talk about potential all day,” Mack said. “Nobody really cares about it on the football field. You want to come out and win these games. That’s the only thing that matters.”