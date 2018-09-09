Packers QB Aaron Rodgers returns from injury to bury Bears, 24-23

Before he thrilled the nation, Matt Nagy lined his players up in the ‘T’ formation.

The first play the Bears ran Sunday night was a nod, intentional or not, to their fight song. With running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen and fullback Michael Burton in the backfield, the Bears were in, if you squinted enough from your perch at Lambeau Field, their famous set.

The rest, though, they’d rather forget.

Aaron Rodgers bore down on them, adding another chapter to his book of rivalry dominance.

After exiting the game in the second quarter with a knee injury, the Packers quarterback returned in the second half Sunday to throw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and beat the Bears, 24-23, at Lambeau Field.

The Bears had led 20-0 in the third quarter.

The final touchdown — a ridiculous 75-yard catch-and-run by Randall Cobb — gave them their first lead of the game with 2:13 to play. It came two plays after cornerback Kyle Fuller dropped a would-be interception that would have sealed the victory for the Bears.

Down one, the Packers thought they had the game won twice. When Trubisky threw an incomplete pass on fourth down with about a minute and a half to play, the crowd erupted, thinking the Packers had won. Clay Matthews roughed the passer after the play, though, giving the Bears new life.

Five players later, though, Trubisky was sacked on fourth down with 58 seconds left to kill any last hope.

Rodgers, who was presumed lost for the game when he was carted off the field, came back like a horror movie villain. Or like Willis Reed.

He jogged onto the Lambeau Field turf after halftime to the roar of the crowd and re-entered the game, albeit with a noticeable limp.

He led the Packers to four scoring drives in the second half: a Mason Crosby 42-yard field goal in the third quarter and two touchdowns in the fourth.

Geronimo Allison caught a 39-yarder down the right sideline that Rodgers threw beautifully, and flat-footed, and Davante Adams juked around Prince Amukamara at the left pylon to go down three. When he returned from injury, he completed 17-of-23 passes for 218 yards, three scores and no interceptions.

The Bears offense, meanwhile, struggled to regain any momentum after scoring a touchdown on their first drive. They managed only three field goals the rest of the way, with Khalil Mack’s 27-yard interception return for a score accounting for the only other touchdown.