Bears pound Bengals, 33-7, halt losing streak at five games

CINCINNATI — The Bears remain in last place in the NFC North, but might win the AFC North.

The Bears notched their fourth win of the season against the beaten-down, worn-out Bengals, 33-7, Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium, improving their record against their division’s AFC counterpart to 3-0. Their record against the rest of the NFL: 1-9.

The win ended a five-game — and six-week, counting the bye — Bears losing streak. A loss would have ensured the franchise’s longest such in-season streak since 2002.

Big-picture, the win figures to do little for coach John Fox’s job status. It guaranteed Fox a better record than last year — though that likely won’t be enough to save his job. The Bears are 4-9 with three games to play.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky played his best game of the season, even if it was against a 5-8 Bengals team still sore from a violent loss to the rival Steelers six days earlier. They ruled out five starters — including running back Joe Mixon and both cornerbacks — on Friday.

Trubisky was efficient and decisive, finishing with 271 passing yards on 25-of-32 passes, one passing touchdown and one rushing score. His passer rating: 112.4

Despite scoring only one offensive touchdown in their previous 105 minutes, the Bears scored on their first possession. Starting at their own 49 because of a Bengals penalty on a punt, Trubisky found Josh Bellamy for 16 yards, handed off to Cohen for 14 more and then gave the ball to Jordan Howard, who ran 21 yards for a score.

New kicker Mike Nugent, returning to face his former team, missed the extra point. The Bengals took a brief 7-6 lead when Andy Dalton threw for Brandon LaFell for a 14-yard touchdown with about two minutes left in the first quarter. Two Nugent field goals — a 34-yarder two minutes into the second quarter and a 27-yarder with about two minutes left in it — gave the Bears a 12-7 halftime lead.

Then came the blowout. Trubisky kept the ball on a zone read for a four-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Later, fellow rookie Eddie Jackson, a safety, intercepted a ball that bounced off star receiver A.J. Green’s hands. The Bears scored two plays into the fourth quarter on a one-yard pass from Trubisky to another rookie, tight end Adam Shaheen.

Jackson got his second turnover when he forced an A.J. Green fumble in the fourth quarter — a call that was changed from a completion only after Fox challenged it. The Bears followed the turnover with a score — Howard ran for an eight-yard touchdown with 9:18 to play.

Howard posted perhaps his best game of the season, running 23 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Kendall Wright has his most outstanding game with the Bears, too, catching 10 passes for 107 yards.

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com